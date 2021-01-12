Chord Gitar dan Video Cool For The Summer Demi Lovato

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Cool For The Summer dinyanyikan Demi Lovato.

Termasuk, video Cool For The Summer di akhir tulisan ini.

Lagu Cool For The Summer MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar Cool For The Summer dilengkapi lirik lagu Cool For The Summer dinyanyikan Demi Lovato.

[Intro]

Am F C G



[Verse 1]

Am F

Tell me what you want, what you like, it's okay

C G

I'm a little curious too,

Am F

Tell me if it's wrong, if it's right, I don't care

C G

I can keep a secret could, you?



[Pre-Chorus]

Am F

Got my mind on your body, and your body on my mind

C G

Got a taste for the cherry I just need to take a bite

Am F

Don't tell your mother, kiss one another

C G

Die for each other, we're cool for the summer

Am F C G

Oooh



[Chorus]

Am F

Take me down into your paradise

C G

Don't be scared cause I'm your body type

Am F

Just something that we wanna try

C G

Cause you and I, we're cool for the summer



[Verse 2]

Am F

Tell me if I won, if I did, what's my prize?

C G

I just wanna play with you, too

Am F

Even if they judge, fuck it all, do the time

C G

I just wanna have some fun with you



[Pre-Chorus]

Am F

Got my mind on your body, and your body on my mind

C G

Got a taste for the cherry I just need to take a bite

Am F

Don't tell your mother, kiss one another

C G

Die for each other, we're cool for the summer



[Chorus]

Am F

Take me down into your paradise

C G

Don't be scared cause I'm your body type

Am F

Just something that we wanna try

C G

Cause you and I, we're cool for the summer

Am F

We're cool for the summer

C G

We're cool for the summer



[Bridge]

Am F C G

Shhhh...don't tell your mother

Am F C G

Got my mind on your body, and your body on my mind

Am F C F

Got a taste for the cherry I just need to take a bite



[Chorus]

Am F

Take me down into your paradise

C G

Don't be scared cause I'm your body type

Am F

Just something that we wanna try

C G

Cause you and I, we're cool for the summer



[Outro]

Am F

(Take me down) We're cool for the summer

C G

(Don't be scared) Cause I'm your body type

Am F

Just something that we wanna try

C G

Cause you and I, we're cool for the summer

C

We're cool for the summer

Berikut, video musik Cool For The Summer dalam chord Demi Lovato.

Itulah, chord Cool For The Summer dinyanyikan Demi Lovato serta video YouTube Cool For The Summer. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )