Chord Gitar dan Video Ride Twenty One Pilots

Simak, chord Ride dinyanyikan Twenty One Pilots. Termasuk, video Ride di akhir tulisan ini, di aplikasi YouTube Music.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Video Ride Twenty One Pilots
AFP Photo/Jason Merritt
Ilustrasi. Simak, chord gitar Ride dan video Ride dinyanyikan Twenty One Pilots. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Ride dinyanyikan Twenty One Pilots.

Termasuk, video Ride di akhir tulisan ini.

Lagu Ride MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

[Verse]

G                            Am       Em
I just wanna stay in the sun where I find
             C
I know it’s hard sometimes
G                           Am          Em
Pieces of peace in the sun’s peace of mind
                  C
I know it’s hard sometimes
G                              Am         Em
Yeah I think about the end just way too much
                 C
But it’s fun to fantasize
G                            Am         Em
On my enemies I wouldn’t wish who I was
                 C
But it’s fun to fantasize

[Chorus]

G                Am
Oh Oh whoa, oh Oh whoa
    Em                      C          G
I’m falling so I’m taking my time on my ride
      Am
Oh Oh whoa
    Em                      C           G Am Em
I’m falling so I’m taking my time on my ride
               (C)        G Am Em C
I'm taking my time on my ride

[Verse]

G
"I'd die for you," that's easy to say
                         Am
We have a list of people that we would take
Em
A bullet for them, a bullet for you
                   C
A bullet for everybody in this room
      G
But I don't seem to see many bullets coming through
         Am
See many bullets coming through
Em
Metaphorically I'm the man
                           C
But literally I don't know what I'd do
     G
"I'd live for you," and that's hard to do
                            Am
Even harder to say when you know it's not true
     Em
Even harder to write when you know that tonight
                                      C
There were people back home who tried talking to you
G
But then you ignore them still
                                Am
All these questions they’re for real
                   Em
Like who would you live for? Who would you die for?
                    C
And would you ever kill?

 
[Chorus]

