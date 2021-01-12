Chord Gitar dan Video Ride Twenty One Pilots

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Ride dinyanyikan Twenty One Pilots.

Termasuk, video Ride di akhir tulisan ini.

Lagu Ride MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

[Verse]

G Am Em

I just wanna stay in the sun where I find

C

I know it’s hard sometimes

G Am Em

Pieces of peace in the sun’s peace of mind

C

I know it’s hard sometimes

G Am Em

Yeah I think about the end just way too much

C

But it’s fun to fantasize

G Am Em

On my enemies I wouldn’t wish who I was

C

But it’s fun to fantasize

[Chorus]

G Am

Oh Oh whoa, oh Oh whoa

Em C G

I’m falling so I’m taking my time on my ride

Am

Oh Oh whoa

Em C G Am Em

I’m falling so I’m taking my time on my ride

(C) G Am Em C

I'm taking my time on my ride

[Verse]

G

"I'd die for you," that's easy to say

Am

We have a list of people that we would take

Em

A bullet for them, a bullet for you

C

A bullet for everybody in this room

G

But I don't seem to see many bullets coming through

Am

See many bullets coming through

Em

Metaphorically I'm the man

C

But literally I don't know what I'd do

G

"I'd live for you," and that's hard to do

Am

Even harder to say when you know it's not true

Em

Even harder to write when you know that tonight

C

There were people back home who tried talking to you

G

But then you ignore them still

Am

All these questions they’re for real

Em

Like who would you live for? Who would you die for?

C

And would you ever kill?



[Chorus]