Chord Gitar dan Video Ride Twenty One Pilots
chord Ride dinyanyikan Twenty One Pilots. Termasuk, video Ride di akhir tulisan ini.
Termasuk, video Ride di akhir tulisan ini.
Lagu Ride MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.
[Verse]
G Am Em
I just wanna stay in the sun where I find
C
I know it’s hard sometimes
G Am Em
Pieces of peace in the sun’s peace of mind
C
I know it’s hard sometimes
G Am Em
Yeah I think about the end just way too much
C
But it’s fun to fantasize
G Am Em
On my enemies I wouldn’t wish who I was
C
But it’s fun to fantasize
[Chorus]
G Am
Oh Oh whoa, oh Oh whoa
Em C G
I’m falling so I’m taking my time on my ride
Am
Oh Oh whoa
Em C G Am Em
I’m falling so I’m taking my time on my ride
(C) G Am Em C
I'm taking my time on my ride
[Verse]
G
"I'd die for you," that's easy to say
Am
We have a list of people that we would take
Em
A bullet for them, a bullet for you
C
A bullet for everybody in this room
G
But I don't seem to see many bullets coming through
Am
See many bullets coming through
Em
Metaphorically I'm the man
C
But literally I don't know what I'd do
G
"I'd live for you," and that's hard to do
Am
Even harder to say when you know it's not true
Em
Even harder to write when you know that tonight
C
There were people back home who tried talking to you
G
But then you ignore them still
Am
All these questions they’re for real
Em
Like who would you live for? Who would you die for?
C
And would you ever kill?
[Chorus]