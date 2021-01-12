Chord Gitar dan Video Walk Me Home Mandy Moore

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Walk Me Home dinyanyikan Mandy Moore.

video Walk Me Home di akhir tulisan ini.

Lagu Walk Me Home MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

chord gitar Walk Me Home dilengkapi lirik lagu Walk Me Home dinyanyikan Mandy Moore.

Intro: Gmaj7 F#7 A E/G# Gmaj7 F#7 B



Gmaj7 F#7

Walk me home

A E/G#

I don't wanna go all the way alone

Gmaj7 F#7 B

Baby would you walk with me home

Gmaj7 F#7

Baby would you take my hand

A E/G#

Come with me now to a special land

Gmaj7 F#7 B

Baby would you walk with me home



C#

3 A.M.

E F# C# E F#

You're on my mind once again

C#

I must have been dreamin'

E F# C#

Thought I felt your heartbeat just then

Bbm F#

And I wondered how it would be

B

If I was your lady

C#

And you were my friend

Bbm F# B

I would put my heart in your hand And it would never end



Gmaj7 F#7

Baby would you Walk me home

A E/G#

I don't wanna go all the way alone

Gmaj7 F#7 B

Baby would you walk with me home

Gmaj7 F#7

Baby would you take my hand

A E/G#

Come with me now to a special land

Gmaj7 F#7 B

Baby would you walk with me home



C# G# E F# C# E F#



C#

I hold your picture

E F# C#

Next to my heart all the time

E F#

Ohh yea baby

C#

You're my dream come true

E F#

So glad you're mine

Bbm F#

And I wondered how it would be

B

If I was your lady

C#

And you were my friend

Bbm F

I would put my heart in your hands

B

And it would never end



Gmaj7 F#7

Baby would you Walk me home

A E/G#

I don't wanna go all the way alone

Gmaj7 F#7 B

Baby would you walk with me home

Gmaj7 F#7

Baby would you take my hand

A E/G#

Come with me now to a special land

Gmaj7 F#7 B

Baby would you walk with me home



A E

Everyday and night I wanna hold you

G D

Understand that I am gonna love you

A B

In my own special way



Gmaj7 F#7

Baby would you Walk me home

A E/G#

I don't wanna go all the way alone

Gmaj7 F#7 B

Baby would you walk with me home

Gmaj7 F#7

Baby would you take my hand

A E/G#

Come with me now to a special land

Gmaj7 F#7 B

Baby would you walk with me home

Gmaj7 F#7

Baby would you Walk me home

A E/G#

I don't wanna go all the way alone

Gmaj7 F#7 B

Baby would you walk with me home



C# G# E F# C# E F#

Would you walk with me home

video musik Walk Me Home dalam chord Mandy Moore.

chord Walk Me Home dinyanyikan Mandy Moore serta video YouTube Walk Me Home.