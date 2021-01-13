Chord Gitar dan Video Circus Skinnyfabs

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Circus dinyanyikan Skinnyfabs.

Termasuk, video Circus di akhir tulisan ini.

Lagu Circus MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar Circus dilengkapi lirik lagu Circus dinyanyikan Skinnyfabs.

E

I wake up everyday

And feelin’ empty feelin’ all grey

C#m

My psychiatrist keep sayin’

“Everything is gonna be okay”

F#m

I talked to my friends

They asked me “what happened with you?”

B

Sure, lemme tell you that

And what the fuck I’ve been through

E

(Sing)

Long, long ago

I was no one I wasn’t this messed

C#m

And, no, no don’t know

I don’t know how could I be so depressed

F#m

These people always tell me

“You should stop being unhappy”

B

God damn it, how the hell is that supposed to help me?

E

In other hand I’ve never wanted to confess that I’m sad

C#m

Cause I’m a clown and my job is to make people happy

You know that?

F#m

I like to laugh, I like to make people laugh

B

But the problem is why I cannot do that to myself

E

(God knows)

All these feelings

I consider as a time bomb ’cause it

C#m

(Gets worse)

Everyday I have to make lies sure it ain’t right

Better than die or should I?

F#m

Shit

I’m done

Trying so hard not to give a fuck

B

But, I want to have fun

Like a lot of people

Like a normal people

E C#m F#m B

E

In other hand I’ve never wanted to confess that I’m sad

C#m

Cause I’m a clown and my job is to make people happy

You know that?

F#m

I like to laugh, I like to make people laugh

B

But the problem is why I cannot do that to myself

E

So I wake up everyday

And feelin’ better feelin’ not grey

C#m

My psychiatrist is saying

“Everything is finally okay”

F#m

I told all my friends

I said “I’m no longer feelin’ blue”

B

And they believe it

They don’t know it’s a lie

They have no clue

Berikut, video musik Circus dalam chord Skinnyfabs.

chord Circus dinyanyikan Skinnyfabs