Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Video Circus Skinnyfabs
Simak, chord Circus dinyanyikan Skinnyfabs. Termasuk, video Circus di akhir tulisan ini, di aplikasi YouTube Music.
Lagu Circus MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.
Berikut, chord gitar Circus dilengkapi lirik lagu Circus dinyanyikan Skinnyfabs.
E
I wake up everyday
And feelin’ empty feelin’ all grey
C#m
My psychiatrist keep sayin’
“Everything is gonna be okay”
F#m
I talked to my friends
They asked me “what happened with you?”
B
Sure, lemme tell you that
And what the fuck I’ve been through
E
(Sing)
Long, long ago
I was no one I wasn’t this messed
C#m
And, no, no don’t know
I don’t know how could I be so depressed
F#m
These people always tell me
“You should stop being unhappy”
B
God damn it, how the hell is that supposed to help me?
E
In other hand I’ve never wanted to confess that I’m sad
C#m
Cause I’m a clown and my job is to make people happy
You know that?
F#m
I like to laugh, I like to make people laugh
B
But the problem is why I cannot do that to myself
E
(God knows)
All these feelings
I consider as a time bomb ’cause it
C#m
(Gets worse)
Everyday I have to make lies sure it ain’t right
Better than die or should I?
F#m
Shit
I’m done
Trying so hard not to give a fuck
B
But, I want to have fun
Like a lot of people
Like a normal people
E C#m F#m B
E
In other hand I’ve never wanted to confess that I’m sad
C#m
Cause I’m a clown and my job is to make people happy
You know that?
F#m
I like to laugh, I like to make people laugh
B
But the problem is why I cannot do that to myself
E
So I wake up everyday
And feelin’ better feelin’ not grey
C#m
My psychiatrist is saying
“Everything is finally okay”
F#m
I told all my friends
I said “I’m no longer feelin’ blue”
B
And they believe it
They don’t know it’s a lie
They have no clue
Berikut, video musik Circus dalam chord Skinnyfabs.
Itulah, chord Circus dinyanyikan Skinnyfabs serta video YouTube Circus. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )