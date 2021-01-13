Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Video A Thousand Years Dinyanyikan Christina Perri
Penggemar Christina Perri bisa melihat lirik lagu A Thousand Years dan video A Thousand Years, dinyanyikan Christina Perri.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut ini, lirik lagu A Thousand Years dinyanyikan Christina Perri.
Termasuk, video A Thousand Years di bagian bawah artikel ini.
Lagu A Thousand Years MP3 juga bisa didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.
Berikut, lirik A Thousand Years dinyanyikan Christina Perri.
The day we met,
Frozen I held my breath
Right from the start
I knew that I'd found a home for my heart
Beats fast
Colors and promises
How to be brave?
How can I love when I'm afraid to fall
But watching you stand alone?
All of my doubt suddenly goes away somehow
One step closer
I have died everyday waiting for you
Darling don't be afraid I have loved you
For a thousand years
I'll love you for a thousand more
Time stands still
Beauty in all she is
I will be brave
I will not let anything take away
What's standing in front of me
Every breath
Every hour has come to this
One step closer
I have died everyday waiting for you
Darling don't be afraid I have loved you
For a thousand years
I'll love you for a thousand more
And all along I believed I would find you
Time has brought your heart to me
I have loved you for a thousand years
I'll love you for a thousand more
I'll love you for a thousand more
Ohh
One step closer
I have died everyday waiting for you
Darling don't be afraid I have loved you
For a thousand years
I'll love you for a thousand more
And all along I believed I would find you
Time has brought your heart to me
I have loved you for a thousand years
I'll love you for a thousand more
Berikut, video musik A Thousand Years dinyanyikan Christina Perri.
Demikian, lirik lagu A Thousand Years dinyanyikan Christina Perri serta video YouTube A Thousand Years.