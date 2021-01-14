Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Video God Must Be Doing Cocaine Charlotte Lawrence

Simak, chord God Must Be Doing Cocaine dinyanyikan Charlotte Lawrence.


Berikut, chord gitar God Must Be Doing Cocaine dilengkapi lirik lagu God Must Be Doing Cocaine dinyanyikan Charlotte Lawrence.
[Intro]
G
[Verse 1]
G
All of the zombies walking 'round LA
Making the city our stage
Gives us our pleasure and cuts it with pain
Am C G C Em D G C Em D
God must be doing cocaine
G C Em D
Everyone's changin' their body and face
G C G
Don't like the way we were made
G C Em D
So many prayers, how does He stay awake?
Am C G C Em D G C Em D
God must be doing cocaine
[Chorus]
Am
Can anyone really blame Him?
C
He probably needs an escape
Am
Looking down at His creation
D7
And thinking we've thrown it away
[Verse 2]
G C Em D
Robots are learning and we can't keep pace
G C G
Feels like we'll all be replaced
G C Em D
Gets wild ideas when He stays up late
Am C G C Em D G C Em D
God must be doing cocaine
[Chorus]
Am
Can anyone really blame Him?
C
He probably needs an escape
Am
Looking down at His creation
D7
And thinking we've thrown it away
[Post-Chorus]
G C Em D
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
G C G
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
[Verse 3]
G C Em D
I drove my brothers to school yesterday
G C G
Who's gonna make sure they're safe?
G C Em D
Feels like sometimes He goes missing for days
Am C G
God must be doing cocaine
[Outro]
C Em D
G C Em D x3
(fade)
G C Em D x4

Chord God Must Be Doing Cocaine dinyanyikan Charlotte Lawrence.