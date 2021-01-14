Chord Gitar dan Video God Must Be Doing Cocaine Charlotte Lawrence

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord God Must Be Doing Cocaine dinyanyikan Charlotte Lawrence.

Termasuk, video God Must Be Doing Cocaine di akhir tulisan ini.

Lagu God Must Be Doing Cocaine MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

chord gitar God Must Be Doing Cocaine dilengkapi lirik lagu God Must Be Doing Cocaine dinyanyikan Charlotte Lawrence.

[Intro]

G



[Verse 1]

G

All of the zombies walking 'round LA



Making the city our stage



Gives us our pleasure and cuts it with pain

Am C G C Em D G C Em D

God must be doing cocaine

G C Em D

Everyone's changin' their body and face

G C G

Don't like the way we were made

G C Em D

So many prayers, how does He stay awake?

Am C G C Em D G C Em D

God must be doing cocaine



[Chorus]

Am

Can anyone really blame Him?

C

He probably needs an escape

Am

Looking down at His creation

D7

And thinking we've thrown it away



[Verse 2]

G C Em D

Robots are learning and we can't keep pace

G C G

Feels like we'll all be replaced

G C Em D

Gets wild ideas when He stays up late

Am C G C Em D G C Em D

God must be doing cocaine



[Chorus]

Am

Can anyone really blame Him?

C

He probably needs an escape

Am

Looking down at His creation

D7

And thinking we've thrown it away



[Post-Chorus]

G C Em D

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

G C G

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh



[Verse 3]

G C Em D

I drove my brothers to school yesterday

G C G

Who's gonna make sure they're safe?

G C Em D

Feels like sometimes He goes missing for days

Am C G

God must be doing cocaine



[Outro]

C Em D

G C Em D x3



(fade)

G C Em D x4

Berikut, video musik God Must Be Doing Cocaine dalam chord Charlotte Lawrence.

Itulah, chord God Must Be Doing Cocaine dinyanyikan Charlotte Lawrence serta video YouTube God Must Be Doing Cocaine. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )