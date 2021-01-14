Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Video Love Is A Losing Game Amy Winehouse

Simak, chord Love Is A Losing Game dinyanyikan Amy Winehouse. Termasuk, video Love Is A Losing Game di akhir tulisan ini, di aplikasi YouTube Music.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Love Is A Losing Game dinyanyikan Amy Winehouse.

Termasuk, video Love Is A Losing Game di akhir tulisan ini.

Lagu Love Is A Losing Game MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar Love Is A Losing Game dilengkapi lirik lagu Love Is A Losing Game dinyanyikan Amy Winehouse.

[Intro]
Fdim

[Verse 1]
C Dm7 Fdim Cmaj7
For you I was a flame; love is a losing game.
C Dm7 Fdim Cmaj7
Five story fire as you came; love is a losing game.

[Chorus 1]
Am7 Dm7 Fm7 Cmaj7
One I wish I never played; oh what a mess we made.
Dm7 Fm Cmaj7
And now the final frame; love is a losing game.

[Interlude]
Fdim

[Verse 2]
C Dm7 Fdim Cmaj7
Played out by the band; love is a losing hand.
C Dm7 Fdim Cmaj7
More than I could stand; love is a losing hand.

[Chorus 2]
Am7 Dm7 Fm7 Cmaj7
Self professed, profound; 'till the chips were down.
Dm7 Fm Cmaj7
Know you're a gambling man; love is a losing hand.

[Interlude]
Fdim

[Verse 3]
C Dm7 Fdim Cmaj7
Though I'm rather blind; love is a fate resigned.
C Dm7 Fdim Cmaj7
Memories mar my mind; love is a fate resigned.

[Chorus 3]
Am7 Dm7 Fm Cmaj7
Over futile odds, and laughed at by the gods.
Dm7 Fm Cmaj7
And now the final frame; love is a losing game.

Berikut, video musik Love Is A Losing Game dalam chord Amy Winehouse.

Itulah, chord Love Is A Losing Game dinyanyikan Amy Winehouse serta video YouTube Love Is A Losing Game. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Reny Fitriani
Sumber: Tribun Lampung








