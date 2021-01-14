Chord Gitar dan Video Love Is A Losing Game Amy Winehouse

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Love Is A Losing Game dinyanyikan Amy Winehouse.

Termasuk, video Love Is A Losing Game di akhir tulisan ini.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Video Berita Kepada Kawan Ebiet G Ade

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Video Cinta Luar Biasa Andmesh

Lagu Love Is A Losing Game MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar Love Is A Losing Game dilengkapi lirik lagu Love Is A Losing Game dinyanyikan Amy Winehouse.

[Intro]

Fdim

[Verse 1]

C Dm7 Fdim Cmaj7

For you I was a flame; love is a losing game.

C Dm7 Fdim Cmaj7

Five story fire as you came; love is a losing game.

[Chorus 1]

Am7 Dm7 Fm7 Cmaj7

One I wish I never played; oh what a mess we made.

Dm7 Fm Cmaj7

And now the final frame; love is a losing game.

[Interlude]

Fdim

[Verse 2]

C Dm7 Fdim Cmaj7

Played out by the band; love is a losing hand.

C Dm7 Fdim Cmaj7

More than I could stand; love is a losing hand.

[Chorus 2]

Am7 Dm7 Fm7 Cmaj7

Self professed, profound; 'till the chips were down.

Dm7 Fm Cmaj7

Know you're a gambling man; love is a losing hand.

[Interlude]

Fdim

[Verse 3]

C Dm7 Fdim Cmaj7

Though I'm rather blind; love is a fate resigned.

C Dm7 Fdim Cmaj7

Memories mar my mind; love is a fate resigned.

[Chorus 3]

Am7 Dm7 Fm Cmaj7

Over futile odds, and laughed at by the gods.

Dm7 Fm Cmaj7

And now the final frame; love is a losing game.

Berikut, video musik Love Is A Losing Game dalam chord Amy Winehouse.

Itulah, chord Love Is A Losing Game dinyanyikan Amy Winehouse serta video YouTube Love Is A Losing Game. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )