Chord Gitar dan Video Surefire John Legend

[INTRO]

F#m D A6

F#m D A6



[VERSE]

F#m D A

Can you just stay through the night?

F#m D A

Turn down the bed and the blinds

A

Before your turn around

F#m D A

Can you just stay through the night?

F#m D

Let me breathe you in 'til gravity bends

A

And we fall through the hole in the light

F#m

Make this our kingdom

D A

Somewhere where good love conquers and not divides



[CHORUS]

F#m D

Cause I may not know a lot of things but

A F#m

I feel it in my chest

D A

No, I won't let the blue flame die

F#m

We can't lose hope just yet

D

'Cause it's once, just once in a lifetime

A

And we're scared to love but it's alright

F#m D

I may not know a lot of things but

A F#m D A

I know that we're surefire, yeah

F#m D A

Know that we're surefire, yeah



[VERSE]

F#m D A

Can't keep this bed warm on the left side

F#m D A

When something is cold as a goodbye

A

Why don't you turn around?

F#m D A

Ignore all that shit from the outside

F#m

The world is a nightmare

D

Wake up and stay here

A

Let me be on your side

F#m

We'll make this our kingdom

D A

Somewhere where good love conquers and not divides



[CHORUS]

F#m D

Cause I may not know a lot of things but

A F#m

I feel it in my chest

D A

No, I won't let the blue flame die

F#m

We can't lose hope just yet

D

'Cause it's once, just once in a lifetime

A

And we're scared to love but it's alright

F#m D

I may not know a lot of things but

A F#m D A

I know that we're surefire, yeah

F#m D A6

Know that we're surefire, yeah

