Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Video Surefire John Legend
Simak, chord Surefire dinyanyikan John Legend. Termasuk, video Surefire di akhir tulisan ini, di aplikasi YouTube Music.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Surefire dinyanyikan John Legend.
Termasuk, video Surefire di akhir tulisan ini.
Lagu Surefire MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.
Berikut, chord gitar Surefire dilengkapi lirik lagu Surefire dinyanyikan John Legend.
[INTRO]
F#m D A6
F#m D A6
[VERSE]
F#m D A
Can you just stay through the night?
F#m D A
Turn down the bed and the blinds
A
Before your turn around
F#m D A
Can you just stay through the night?
F#m D
Let me breathe you in 'til gravity bends
A
And we fall through the hole in the light
F#m
Make this our kingdom
D A
Somewhere where good love conquers and not divides
[CHORUS]
F#m D
Cause I may not know a lot of things but
A F#m
I feel it in my chest
D A
No, I won't let the blue flame die
F#m
We can't lose hope just yet
D
'Cause it's once, just once in a lifetime
A
And we're scared to love but it's alright
F#m D
I may not know a lot of things but
A F#m D A
I know that we're surefire, yeah
F#m D A
Know that we're surefire, yeah
[VERSE]
F#m D A
Can't keep this bed warm on the left side
F#m D A
When something is cold as a goodbye
A
Why don't you turn around?
F#m D A
Ignore all that shit from the outside
F#m
The world is a nightmare
D
Wake up and stay here
A
Let me be on your side
F#m
We'll make this our kingdom
D A
Somewhere where good love conquers and not divides
[BRIDGE]
F#m DM7
And oh my, oh my, oh my, oh my God
A6
I'm so, I'm so, I'm so tired of fighting
F#m DM7 A
Let go, give in, let go and give up, oh
[CHORUS]
F#m D
Cause I may not know a lot of things but
A F#m
I feel it in my chest
D A
No, I won't let the blue flame die
F#m
We can't lose hope just yet
D
'Cause it's once, just once in a lifetime
A
And we're scared to love but it's alright
F#m D
I may not know a lot of things but
A F#m D A
I know that we're surefire, yeah
F#m D A
Know that we're surefire, yeah
[BRIDGE]
F#m DM7
And oh my, oh my, oh my, oh my God
A6
I'm so, I'm so, I'm so tired of fighting
F#m DM7 A
Let go, give in, let go and give up, oh
[CHORUS]
F#m D
Cause I may not know a lot of things but
A F#m
I feel it in my chest
D A
No, I won't let the blue flame die
F#m
We can't lose hope just yet
D
'Cause it's once, just once in a lifetime
A
And we're scared to love but it's alright
F#m D
I may not know a lot of things but
A F#m D A
I know that we're surefire, yeah
F#m D A6
Know that we're surefire, yeah
Berikut, video musik Surefire dalam chord John Legend.
Itulah, chord Surefire dinyanyikan John Legend serta video YouTube Surefire. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )