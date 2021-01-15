Chord Gitar dan Video Circles EDEN

Breaking News:

Simak, chord Circles dinyanyikan EDEN. Termasuk, video Circles di akhir tulisan ini, di aplikasi YouTube Music.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Circles dinyanyikan EDEN.

Termasuk, video Circles di akhir tulisan ini.

Lagu Circles MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar Circles dilengkapi lirik lagu Circles dinyanyikan EDEN.

[Intro]
Bm F#m A Em x2

[Verse 1]
Bm F#m A Em
If I told you how the story ends
Bm F#m A Em
Would you change every step you take?
Bm F#m A Em
And if I could relive all of my days
Bm F#m A Em
I'd live them all the same

[Pre-chorus 1]
Em D A
'cause I'm scared, of all that I don't know,
F#m Bm G
'cause I want it all but all of it ain't gold.
Em D A
And I'm scared, but I know it's not for long
F#m Bm A
'cause I'm learning what I should've long before;

[Chorus 1]
G Bm A
That all we are, is a light into the darkness;
G Bm A
And all we are, is time that's counting down.
G Bm A G
And all we are, is falling through the spaces in between;
D Bm A
Endless flight,

A lifetime in repeat.

[Instrumental]
Bm F#m A Em x2

[Verse 2]
Bm F#m
But I still find solace
G Em Bm F#m
When you say that you know how I feel, when it's wrong
A Em
And we've been right for years

[Pre-chorus 2]
Em D A
Let go, give these ghosts a new home;
F#m Bm G
Let's bury our past and our fears and all these bones.
Em D A
Let's go, I should've seen it long before;
F#m
'cause this is my life
Bm
I will not run in circles
A
Ending where I start.

[Bridge]
D
So hold on to me,

We'll burn out slowly.
G
And feel our hearts leap

To words we don't mean:

[Chorus 2]
Bm
Love

Means nothing to me,
A Em
'cause I don't know what it is.
G
I'm just dying to be
Bm
All that I've been dreaming of.
A
And words betray me,
Em
Contradict all I stand for;
G Bm A
But I'm still learning.
Em G A
Yeah, I'm still learning

[Chorus 3]
G Bm A
That all we are, is a light into the darkness;
G Bm A
And all we are, is time that's counting down.
G Bm A G
And all we are, is falling through the spaces in between;
D Bm A
Endless flight,

We're falling to our knees.

[Outro]
D F#m D F#m D F#m Bm Em G F#m G F#m G A G

Berikut, video musik Circles dalam chord EDEN.

Itulah, chord Circles dinyanyikan EDEN serta video YouTube Circles. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

