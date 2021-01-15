Chord Gitar dan Video Circles EDEN

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Circles dinyanyikan EDEN.

Termasuk, video Circles di akhir tulisan ini.

Baca juga: Chord Kunci Gitar dan Video Cinta Tak Harus Memiliki ST12

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Video Kartonyono Medot Janji Dinyanyikan Denny Caknan

Lagu Circles MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar Circles dilengkapi lirik lagu Circles dinyanyikan EDEN.

[Intro]

Bm F#m A Em x2



[Verse 1]

Bm F#m A Em

If I told you how the story ends

Bm F#m A Em

Would you change every step you take?

Bm F#m A Em

And if I could relive all of my days

Bm F#m A Em

I'd live them all the same



[Pre-chorus 1]

Em D A

'cause I'm scared, of all that I don't know,

F#m Bm G

'cause I want it all but all of it ain't gold.

Em D A

And I'm scared, but I know it's not for long

F#m Bm A

'cause I'm learning what I should've long before;



[Chorus 1]

G Bm A

That all we are, is a light into the darkness;

G Bm A

And all we are, is time that's counting down.

G Bm A G

And all we are, is falling through the spaces in between;

D Bm A

Endless flight,



A lifetime in repeat.



[Instrumental]

Bm F#m A Em x2



[Verse 2]

Bm F#m

But I still find solace

G Em Bm F#m

When you say that you know how I feel, when it's wrong

A Em

And we've been right for years



[Pre-chorus 2]

Em D A

Let go, give these ghosts a new home;

F#m Bm G

Let's bury our past and our fears and all these bones.

Em D A

Let's go, I should've seen it long before;

F#m

'cause this is my life

Bm

I will not run in circles

A

Ending where I start.



[Bridge]

D

So hold on to me,



We'll burn out slowly.

G

And feel our hearts leap



To words we don't mean:



[Chorus 2]

Bm

Love



Means nothing to me,

A Em

'cause I don't know what it is.

G

I'm just dying to be

Bm

All that I've been dreaming of.

A

And words betray me,

Em

Contradict all I stand for;

G Bm A

But I'm still learning.

Em G A

Yeah, I'm still learning



[Chorus 3]

G Bm A

That all we are, is a light into the darkness;

G Bm A

And all we are, is time that's counting down.

G Bm A G

And all we are, is falling through the spaces in between;

D Bm A

Endless flight,



We're falling to our knees.



[Outro]

D F#m D F#m D F#m Bm Em G F#m G F#m G A G

Berikut, video musik Circles dalam chord EDEN.

Itulah, chord Circles dinyanyikan EDEN serta video YouTube Circles. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )