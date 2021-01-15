Chord Gitar dan Video Sorry Halsey

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Sorry dinyanyikan Halsey.

Termasuk, video Sorry di akhir tulisan ini.

Lagu Sorry MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar Sorry dilengkapi lirik lagu Sorry dinyanyikan Halsey.

[Intro]

C Am Em G D



[Verse]

C

I've missed your calls for months it seems

Am

Don't realize how mean I can be

Em G D

Cause I can sometimes treat the people that I love like jewelry

C

Cause I can change my mind each day

Am

I didn't mean to try you on

Em

But I still know your birthday

D

And your mother's favorite song



[Chorus]

Am

So I'm sorry to my unknown lover

C Em

Sorry that I can't believe that anybody ever really

G

Starts to fall in love with me

Am

Sorry to my unknown lover

C

Sorry I could be so blind

Em

Didn't mean to leave you

G

And all of the things that we had behind

Am C Em G

Ooh ooh ooh



[Verse 2]

C

I run away when things are good

Am

And never really understood

Em

The way you laid your eyes on me

G D

In ways that no one ever could

C

And so it seems I broke your heart

Am

My ignorance has struck again

Em

I failed to see it from the start

G D

And tore you open 'til the end



[Chorus]

Am

And I'm sorry to my unknown lover

C Em

Sorry that I can't believe that anybody ever really

G

Starts to fall in love with me

Am

Sorry to my unknown lover

C

Sorry I could be so blind

Em

Didn't mean to leave you

G

And all of the things that we had behind



[Bridge]

Am

And someone will love you

C

Someone will love you

Em

Someone will love you

G

But someone isn't me

Am

Someone will love you

C

Someone will love you

Em

Someone will love you

D

But someone isn't me



[Chorus]

Am

Sorry to my unknown lover

C Em

Sorry that I can't believe that anybody ever really

G

Starts to fall in love with me

Am

Sorry to my unknown lover

C

Sorry I could be so blind

Em

Didn't mean to leave you

G

And all of the things that we had behind



[Outro]

Am

And someone will love you

C

Someone will love you

Em

Someone will love you

G

But someone isn't me

Am

And someone will love you

C

Someone will love you

Em

Someone will love you

D

But someone isn't me

Berikut, video musik Sorry dalam chord Halsey.

Itulah, chord Sorry dinyanyikan Halsey serta video YouTube Sorry.