Chord Gitar dan Video Sorry Halsey
[Intro]
C Am Em G D
[Verse]
C
I've missed your calls for months it seems
Am
Don't realize how mean I can be
Em G D
Cause I can sometimes treat the people that I love like jewelry
C
Cause I can change my mind each day
Am
I didn't mean to try you on
Em
But I still know your birthday
D
And your mother's favorite song
[Chorus]
Am
So I'm sorry to my unknown lover
C Em
Sorry that I can't believe that anybody ever really
G
Starts to fall in love with me
Am
Sorry to my unknown lover
C
Sorry I could be so blind
Em
Didn't mean to leave you
G
And all of the things that we had behind
Am C Em G
Ooh ooh ooh
[Verse 2]
C
I run away when things are good
Am
And never really understood
Em
The way you laid your eyes on me
G D
In ways that no one ever could
C
And so it seems I broke your heart
Am
My ignorance has struck again
Em
I failed to see it from the start
G D
And tore you open 'til the end
[Chorus]
Am
And I'm sorry to my unknown lover
C Em
Sorry that I can't believe that anybody ever really
G
Starts to fall in love with me
Am
Sorry to my unknown lover
C
Sorry I could be so blind
Em
Didn't mean to leave you
G
And all of the things that we had behind
[Bridge]
Am
And someone will love you
C
Someone will love you
Em
Someone will love you
G
But someone isn't me
Am
Someone will love you
C
Someone will love you
Em
Someone will love you
D
But someone isn't me
[Chorus]
Am
Sorry to my unknown lover
C Em
Sorry that I can't believe that anybody ever really
G
Starts to fall in love with me
Am
Sorry to my unknown lover
C
Sorry I could be so blind
Em
Didn't mean to leave you
G
And all of the things that we had behind
[Outro]
Am
And someone will love you
C
Someone will love you
Em
Someone will love you
G
But someone isn't me
Am
And someone will love you
C
Someone will love you
Em
Someone will love you
D
But someone isn't me
