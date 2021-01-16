Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Video Lines On Our Faces Honne
Simak, chord Lines On Our Faces dinyanyikan Honne. Termasuk, video Lines On Our Faces di akhir tulisan ini, di aplikasi YouTube Music.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Lines On Our Faces dinyanyikan Honne.
Termasuk, video Lines On Our Faces di akhir tulisan ini.
Lagu Lines On Our Faces MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.
Berikut, chord gitar Lines On Our Faces dilengkapi lirik lagu Lines On Our Faces dinyanyikan Honne.
[Intro]
F Bb
[Verse 1]
F
It might feel bleak sometimes
Bb
Like there’s no end in sight for you, for you
F
No matter how hard you try
Bb
It feels like you’re losing all you’re doing, you’re doing
[Pre-Chorus]
Gm
And it can be so rough
It's stressful enough
Bbm
Picking up on everything that you do
[Chorus]
F F7
Some days don’t go quite
Bbmaj7
The way you planned them
G7
Things can get fucked up and get real bad
F Eb Dm
But whatever happens know it gets better
A7
You can be happy not sad
Dm A
It’s the lines on our faces
F G
That show us the map
Bbmaj7 Bbm
Where we’ve been, we’ve been
[Verse 2]
F
You’ve bent and you’re broken
Bbmaj7 Bbm
You felt like a joke but it’s not true, not true
F F7
Your threats coming over
Bbmaj7 Bbm
But we’ll patch you up real good, real good
[Pre-Chorus]
G7
And it can be so rough
It's stressful enough
Bbm
Picking up on everything that you do
[Chorus]
F F7
Some days don’t go quite
Bbmaj7
The way you planned them
G7
Things can get fucked up and get real bad
F Eb Dm
But whatever happens know it gets better
A7
You can be happy not sad
Dm A
It’s the lines on our faces
F G
That show us the map
Bbmaj7 Bbm
Where we’ve been, we’ve been
[Break]
Db Ab Eb Bb
It all gets better from here
Db Ab Eb Bb
It all gets better from here
F
[Chorus]
F F7
Some days don’t go quite
Bbmaj7
The way you planned them
G7
Things can get fucked up and get real bad
F Eb Dm
But whatever happens know it gets better
A7
You can be happy not sad
Dm A
It’s the lines on our faces
F G
That show us the map
Dm A
Where we’ve been,
F G
We've been
Dm A
The lines on our faces
F G
That show us the map
Bbmaj7 Bb F
Where we’ve been, we’ve been
Berikut, video musik Lines On Our Faces dalam chord Honne.
Itulah, chord Lines On Our Faces dinyanyikan Honne serta video YouTube Lines On Our Faces. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )