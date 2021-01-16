Chord Gitar dan Video Lines On Our Faces Honne

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Lines On Our Faces dinyanyikan Honne.

Termasuk, video Lines On Our Faces di akhir tulisan ini.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Video 13 LANY

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Video Bongkar Dinyanyikan Iwan Fals

Lagu Lines On Our Faces MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar Lines On Our Faces dilengkapi lirik lagu Lines On Our Faces dinyanyikan Honne.

[Intro]

F Bb



[Verse 1]

F

It might feel bleak sometimes

Bb

Like there’s no end in sight for you, for you

F

No matter how hard you try

Bb

It feels like you’re losing all you’re doing, you’re doing



[Pre-Chorus]

Gm

And it can be so rough



It's stressful enough

Bbm

Picking up on everything that you do



[Chorus]

F F7

Some days don’t go quite

Bbmaj7

The way you planned them

G7

Things can get fucked up and get real bad

F Eb Dm

But whatever happens know it gets better

A7

You can be happy not sad

Dm A

It’s the lines on our faces

F G

That show us the map

Bbmaj7 Bbm

Where we’ve been, we’ve been



[Verse 2]

F

You’ve bent and you’re broken

Bbmaj7 Bbm

You felt like a joke but it’s not true, not true

F F7

Your threats coming over

Bbmaj7 Bbm

But we’ll patch you up real good, real good



[Pre-Chorus]

G7

And it can be so rough



It's stressful enough

Bbm

Picking up on everything that you do



[Chorus]

F F7

Some days don’t go quite

Bbmaj7

The way you planned them

G7

Things can get fucked up and get real bad

F Eb Dm

But whatever happens know it gets better

A7

You can be happy not sad

Dm A

It’s the lines on our faces

F G

That show us the map

Bbmaj7 Bbm

Where we’ve been, we’ve been



[Break]



Db Ab Eb Bb

It all gets better from here



Db Ab Eb Bb

It all gets better from here



F



[Chorus]

F F7

Some days don’t go quite

Bbmaj7

The way you planned them

G7

Things can get fucked up and get real bad

F Eb Dm

But whatever happens know it gets better

A7

You can be happy not sad

Dm A

It’s the lines on our faces

F G

That show us the map

Dm A

Where we’ve been,

F G

We've been



Dm A

The lines on our faces

F G

That show us the map

Bbmaj7 Bb F

Where we’ve been, we’ve been

Berikut, video musik Lines On Our Faces dalam chord Honne.

Itulah, chord Lines On Our Faces dinyanyikan Honne serta video YouTube Lines On Our Faces. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )