Chord Gitar Selfish Stephanie Poetri, Video Selfish

Chord Gitar Selfish Stephanie Poetri

chord Selfish dinyanyikan Stephanie Poetri

Ilustrasi. Simak, chord Selfish dinyanyikan Stephanie Poetri dan video Selfish. Termasuk, MP3 dan lirik lagu Selfish. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, chord Selfish dinyanyikan Stephanie Poetri.

Termasuk, video Selfish di akhir tulisan ini.

Lagu Selfish MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar Selfish dilengkapi lirik lagu Selfish dinyanyikan Stephanie Poetri.

[Verse 1]
F                               C
Friday where you at? Then I hit you back
                               G                                               Am
I'll hit you with that come through cause I know you want to
F                          C
Saturday I'm out, where the part you out?
                            G
Didn't think you'd be here
                          Am
Who's that girl I see here?

[Pre-Chorus]
          Dm
You're so problematic
C                          G                         Am
Overdramatic, the way I can't let it go
Dm                                 C                         G
I know that we say we'd keep it all on the low
Am
No-oh

 
[Chorus]
                          Dm        C
I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
        G                              Am
But I am when it comes to you
                         Dm               C
I don't wanna be desperate, yeah
        G                               Am
But I am when I can't have you
                        Dm                           C
I don’t want to want you as bad as I want you
        G                                  Am
But I know that you want me too
                           Dm        C
I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
        G                               Am
But I am when it comes to you

[Verse 2]
F                             C
Sunday I'm in bed, all up in my head
                      G  Am
Why you even in there?
                       G         Am
Really thought I didn't care
                      F                          C
And I’ve been trying to catch a vibe
                              G                                    Am
'Cause when we’re together feels like we’re together

[Pre-Chorus]
            Dm
You're so problematic
C                           G                       Am
Overdramatic, the way I can't let it go
   Dm
I can't let it go
    C                                G                        Am
I know that we say we'd keep it all on the low

[Chorus]
                                Dm        C
No, I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
        G                                Am
But I am when it comes to you
                          Dm              C
I don't wanna be desperate, yeah
        G                               Am
But I am when I can't have you
                       Dm                                    C
I don’t want to want you as bad as I want you
        G                                    Am
But I know that you want me too
                          Dm        C
I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
       G                                Am
But I am when it comes to you

