Chord Gitar Selfish Stephanie Poetri, Video Selfish

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, chord Selfish dinyanyikan Stephanie Poetri.

Termasuk, video Selfish di akhir tulisan ini.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Kenanglah Aku Naff, Lirik Lagu Kenanglah Aku

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Bila Aku Pulang Naff, Lirik Lagu Bila Aku Pulang

Lagu Selfish MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar Selfish dilengkapi lirik lagu Selfish dinyanyikan Stephanie Poetri.

[Verse 1]

F C

Friday where you at? Then I hit you back

G Am

I'll hit you with that come through cause I know you want to

F C

Saturday I'm out, where the part you out?

G

Didn't think you'd be here

Am

Who's that girl I see here?

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm

You're so problematic

C G Am

Overdramatic, the way I can't let it go

Dm C G

I know that we say we'd keep it all on the low

Am

No-oh



[Chorus]

Dm C

I don't wanna be selfish, yeah

G Am

But I am when it comes to you

Dm C

I don't wanna be desperate, yeah

G Am

But I am when I can't have you

Dm C

I don’t want to want you as bad as I want you

G Am

But I know that you want me too

Dm C

I don't wanna be selfish, yeah

G Am

But I am when it comes to you

[Verse 2]

F C

Sunday I'm in bed, all up in my head

G Am

Why you even in there?

G Am

Really thought I didn't care

F C

And I’ve been trying to catch a vibe

G Am

'Cause when we’re together feels like we’re together

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm

You're so problematic

C G Am

Overdramatic, the way I can't let it go

Dm

I can't let it go

C G Am

I know that we say we'd keep it all on the low

[Chorus]

Dm C

No, I don't wanna be selfish, yeah

G Am

But I am when it comes to you

Dm C

I don't wanna be desperate, yeah

G Am

But I am when I can't have you

Dm C

I don’t want to want you as bad as I want you

G Am

But I know that you want me too

Dm C

I don't wanna be selfish, yeah

G Am

But I am when it comes to you