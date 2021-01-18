Lirik Lagu Payphone Remix MP3 Maroon 5 feat Wiz Khalifa, Video Payphone Remix

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, lirik lagu Payphone Remix dinyanyikan Maroon 5 feat Wiz Khalifa.

Serta, video Payphone Remix di bagian bawah artikel ini.

Lagu Payphone Remix MP3 juga bisa didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, lirik Payphone Remix dinyanyikan Maroon 5 feat Wiz Khalifa.

I'm at a payphone trying to call home

All of my change I spent on you

Where have the times gone, baby it's all wrong

Where are the plans we made for two

Yeah, I, I know it's hard to remember

The people we used to be

It's even harder to picture

That you're not here next to me

You say it's too late to make it

But is it too late to try

And in our time that you wasted

All of our bridges burned down

I've wasted my nights

You turned out the lights

Now I'm paralyzed

Still stuck in that time

When we called it love

But even the sun sets in paradise

I'm at a payphone trying to call home

All of my change I spent on you

Where have the times gone, baby it's all wrong

Where are the plans we made for two

If Happy Ever Afters did exist

I would still be holding you like this