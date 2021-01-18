Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Payphone Remix MP3 Maroon 5 feat Wiz Khalifa, Video Payphone Remix
Simak, lirik lagu Payphone Remix dinyanyikan Maroon 5 feat Wiz Khalifa dan video Payphone Remix. Lagu Payphone Remix MP3 dan lirik Payphone Remix.
Simak, lirik lagu Payphone Remix dinyanyikan Maroon 5 feat Wiz Khalifa.
Serta, video Payphone Remix di bagian bawah artikel ini.
Lagu Payphone Remix MP3 juga bisa didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.
Berikut, lirik Payphone Remix dinyanyikan Maroon 5 feat Wiz Khalifa.
I'm at a payphone trying to call home
All of my change I spent on you
Where have the times gone, baby it's all wrong
Where are the plans we made for two
Yeah, I, I know it's hard to remember
The people we used to be
It's even harder to picture
That you're not here next to me
You say it's too late to make it
But is it too late to try
And in our time that you wasted
All of our bridges burned down
I've wasted my nights
You turned out the lights
Now I'm paralyzed
Still stuck in that time
When we called it love
But even the sun sets in paradise
I'm at a payphone trying to call home
All of my change I spent on you
Where have the times gone, baby it's all wrong
Where are the plans we made for two
If Happy Ever Afters did exist
I would still be holding you like this