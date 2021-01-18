Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Payphone Remix MP3 Maroon 5 feat Wiz Khalifa, Video Payphone Remix

Simak, lirik lagu Payphone Remix dinyanyikan Maroon 5 feat Wiz Khalifa dan video Payphone Remix. Lagu Payphone Remix MP3 dan lirik Payphone Remix.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu Payphone Remix MP3 Maroon 5 feat Wiz Khalifa, Video Payphone Remix
YouTube.com
Simak, lirik lagu Payphone Remix dinyanyikan Maroon 5 feat Wiz Khalifa dan video Payphone Remix. Lagu Payphone Remix MP3 dan lirik Payphone Remix. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, lirik lagu Payphone Remix dinyanyikan Maroon 5 feat Wiz Khalifa.

Serta, video Payphone Remix di bagian bawah artikel ini.

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Hitam Putih Cozy Republic, Video Yang Hitam Pacarku Yang Pertama

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Video Satru Dinyanyikan Denny Caknan ft Happy Asmara

Lagu Payphone Remix MP3 juga bisa didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, lirik Payphone Remix dinyanyikan Maroon 5 feat Wiz Khalifa.

I'm at a payphone trying to call home
All of my change I spent on you
Where have the times gone, baby it's all wrong
Where are the plans we made for two

Yeah, I, I know it's hard to remember
The people we used to be
It's even harder to picture
That you're not here next to me

You say it's too late to make it
But is it too late to try
And in our time that you wasted
All of our bridges burned down

I've wasted my nights
You turned out the lights
Now I'm paralyzed
Still stuck in that time

When we called it love
But even the sun sets in paradise
I'm at a payphone trying to call home
All of my change I spent on you

Where have the times gone, baby it's all wrong
Where are the plans we made for two
If Happy Ever Afters did exist
I would still be holding you like this

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Tags
lirik lagu Payphone Remix
Payphone Remix MP3
lirik Payphone Remix
video Payphone Remix
video musik Payphone Remix
video YouTube Payphone Remix
Payphone Remix
Maroon 5 feat Wiz Khalifa
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Lirik Lagu
Penulis: Noval Andriansyah
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Video Detik-detik Mobil Jokowi Terobos Banjir di Banjar Kalsel, Begini Kondisinya
Video Detik-detik Mobil Jokowi Terobos Banjir di Banjar Kalsel, Begini Kondisinya
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan