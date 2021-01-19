Chord Gitar dan Video A Little Too Much Shawn Mendes

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord A Little Too Much dinyanyikan Shawn Mendes.

video A Little Too Much

Lagu A Little Too Much MP3

chord gitar A Little Too Much dilengkapi lirik lagu A Little Too Much dinyanyikan Shawn Mendes.

[Intro]

Em G Cadd9



[Verse 1]



Em G Cadd9

She would not show that she was afraid

Em G Cadd9

But being and feeling alone was too much to face

Em G Cadd9

Though everyone said that she was so strong

Em G Cadd9

What they didn't know was that she could barely carry on



[Pre-Chorus]



Em G Cadd9

But she knew that she would be okay

Em G Cadd9

So she didn't let it get in her way



[Chorus]



G D Em Cadd9

Sometimes it all gets a little too much

G D Em Cadd9

But you gotta realize that soon the fog will clear up

G D Em Cadd9

And you don't have to be afraid because we're all the same

G D Em Cadd9

And we know that sometimes it all gets a little too much



[Verse 2]



Em G Cadd9 G

She would always tell herself she could do this

Em G Cadd9 G

She would use no help, it would be just fine

Em G Cadd9 G

But when it got hard she would lose her focus

Em G Cadd9

So take my hand and it will be alright



[Pre-Chorus]



Em G Cadd9

And she knew that she would be okay

Em G Cadd9

So she didn't let it get in her way



[Chorus]



G D Em Cadd9

Sometimes it all gets a little too much

G D Em Cadd9

But you gotta realize that soon the fog will clear up

G D Em Cadd9

And you don't have to be afraid because we're all the same

G D Em Cadd9

And we know that sometimes it all gets a little too much



[Bridge]



Em Cadd9

A little too much

Em Cadd9

I said a little too much, oh



[Chorus]



G D Em Cadd9

Sometimes, it all gets a little too much

G D Em Cadd9

But you gotta realize that soon the fog will clear up

G D Em Cadd9

And you don't have to be afraid, because we're all the same

G D Em Cadd9

And we know that sometimes it all gets a little too much



G D Em Cadd9

Sometimes, it all gets a little too much

G D Em Cadd9

But you gotta realize that soon the fog will clear up

G D Em Cadd9

And you don't have to be afraid, because we're all the same

G D Em Cadd9 G

And we know that sometimes it all gets a little too much

