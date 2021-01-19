Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Video A Little Too Much Shawn Mendes
Simak, chord A Little Too Much dinyanyikan Shawn Mendes. Termasuk, video A Little Too Much di akhir tulisan ini, di aplikasi YouTube Music.
chord A Little Too Much dinyanyikan Shawn Mendes.
Termasuk, video A Little Too Much di akhir tulisan ini.
Lagu A Little Too Much MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.
Berikut, chord gitar A Little Too Much dilengkapi lirik lagu A Little Too Much dinyanyikan Shawn Mendes.
[Intro]
Em G Cadd9
[Verse 1]
Em G Cadd9
She would not show that she was afraid
Em G Cadd9
But being and feeling alone was too much to face
Em G Cadd9
Though everyone said that she was so strong
Em G Cadd9
What they didn't know was that she could barely carry on
[Pre-Chorus]
Em G Cadd9
But she knew that she would be okay
Em G Cadd9
So she didn't let it get in her way
[Chorus]
G D Em Cadd9
Sometimes it all gets a little too much
G D Em Cadd9
But you gotta realize that soon the fog will clear up
G D Em Cadd9
And you don't have to be afraid because we're all the same
G D Em Cadd9
And we know that sometimes it all gets a little too much
[Verse 2]
Em G Cadd9 G
She would always tell herself she could do this
Em G Cadd9 G
She would use no help, it would be just fine
Em G Cadd9 G
But when it got hard she would lose her focus
Em G Cadd9
So take my hand and it will be alright
[Pre-Chorus]
Em G Cadd9
And she knew that she would be okay
Em G Cadd9
So she didn't let it get in her way
[Chorus]
G D Em Cadd9
Sometimes it all gets a little too much
G D Em Cadd9
But you gotta realize that soon the fog will clear up
G D Em Cadd9
And you don't have to be afraid because we're all the same
G D Em Cadd9
And we know that sometimes it all gets a little too much
[Bridge]
Em Cadd9
A little too much
Em Cadd9
I said a little too much, oh
[Chorus]
G D Em Cadd9
Sometimes, it all gets a little too much
G D Em Cadd9
But you gotta realize that soon the fog will clear up
G D Em Cadd9
And you don't have to be afraid, because we're all the same
G D Em Cadd9
And we know that sometimes it all gets a little too much
G D Em Cadd9
Sometimes, it all gets a little too much
G D Em Cadd9
But you gotta realize that soon the fog will clear up
G D Em Cadd9
And you don't have to be afraid, because we're all the same
G D Em Cadd9 G
And we know that sometimes it all gets a little too much
Berikut, video musik A Little Too Much dalam chord Shawn Mendes.
