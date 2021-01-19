Chord Gitar dan Video Moonlight Ariana Grande

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Moonlight dinyanyikan Ariana Grande.

Termasuk, video Moonlight di akhir tulisan ini.

Berikut, chord gitar Moonlight dilengkapi lirik lagu Moonlight dinyanyikan Ariana Grande.

[Verse 1]

G

The sun is setting

Am Bm

And you're right here by my side



And the movie's playing

Am

But we won't be watching tonight

G

Every look, every touch

Am

Makes me wanna give you my heart

Bm

I be crushin' on you, baby

Am

Stay right where you are



[Chorus]

G Am

Cause I never knew, I never knew

Bm Am

You could hold moonlight in your hands

G

'Til the night I held you

Am Bm

Yooooooou are my moonlight

Dm Bm G

Moooooooon light



[Verse 2]

G

I kiss his fingertips

Am

As I'm wishing he's all mine

Bm

He's giving me Elvis

Am

With some James Dean in his eyes

G

Puts his lips on my neck

Am

Makes me want to give him my body

Bm

I be fallin' for you, baby

Am

And I just can't stop



[Chorus]

G Am

Cause I never knew, I never knew

Bm Am

You could hold moonlight in your hands

G

'Til the night I held you

Am Bm

Yoooooou are my moonlight

Dm Bm G

Mooooooooon light

Am

Baby, I be fallin'

Bm

You are my moonlight

Dm Bm G

Moooooooon light



[Verse 3]

G

He's so bossy

Am

He makes me dance

G

Tryna sit in the back of his whip

Am

And just cancel my plans

G

Sweet like candy

Am

But he's such a man

G

He knows just what it does



When he’s holding me tight

Am Cm G

And he calls me "Moonlight" too

Berikut, video musik Moonlight dalam chord Ariana Grande.

Itulah, chord Moonlight dinyanyikan Ariana Grande serta video YouTube Moonlight. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )