Chord Gitar dan Video Moonlight Ariana Grande
Simak, chord Moonlight dinyanyikan Ariana Grande.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Moonlight dinyanyikan Ariana Grande.
Termasuk, video Moonlight di akhir tulisan ini.
Lagu Moonlight MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.
Berikut, chord gitar Moonlight dilengkapi lirik lagu Moonlight dinyanyikan Ariana Grande.
[Verse 1]
G
The sun is setting
Am Bm
And you're right here by my side
And the movie's playing
Am
But we won't be watching tonight
G
Every look, every touch
Am
Makes me wanna give you my heart
Bm
I be crushin' on you, baby
Am
Stay right where you are
[Chorus]
G Am
Cause I never knew, I never knew
Bm Am
You could hold moonlight in your hands
G
'Til the night I held you
Am Bm
Yooooooou are my moonlight
Dm Bm G
Moooooooon light
[Verse 2]
G
I kiss his fingertips
Am
As I'm wishing he's all mine
Bm
He's giving me Elvis
Am
With some James Dean in his eyes
G
Puts his lips on my neck
Am
Makes me want to give him my body
Bm
I be fallin' for you, baby
Am
And I just can't stop
[Chorus]
G Am
Cause I never knew, I never knew
Bm Am
You could hold moonlight in your hands
G
'Til the night I held you
Am Bm
Yoooooou are my moonlight
Dm Bm G
Mooooooooon light
Am
Baby, I be fallin'
Bm
You are my moonlight
Dm Bm G
Moooooooon light
[Verse 3]
G
He's so bossy
Am
He makes me dance
G
Tryna sit in the back of his whip
Am
And just cancel my plans
G
Sweet like candy
Am
But he's such a man
G
He knows just what it does
When he’s holding me tight
Am Cm G
And he calls me "Moonlight" too
Berikut, video musik Moonlight dalam chord Ariana Grande.
