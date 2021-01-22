Chord Gitar dan Video Hotel Room Calum Scott

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Hotel Room dinyanyikan Calum Scott.

Termasuk, video Hotel Room di akhir tulisan ini.

Lagu Hotel Room MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar Hotel Room dilengkapi lirik lagu Hotel Room dinyanyikan Calum Scott.

[Intro]

Am Em F Fm



[Verse 1]

C Em

What's on your mind?

Am G

'Cause I've been thinking 'bout last night

C Em

What's the time?

Am G C

Feels like I've sat here all my life



[Pre-Chorus]

C Em Am

Your ship rolls in, I'm here waiting

Am G C

I don't know why, I'm paralysed

Em Am

Oh, what I'd do to be with you

Am Gsus4

Oh, what I'd give



[Chorus]

G C

To hear you say that 'I love you'

C F

But say it the way I do

F Am

There's nowhere to run tonight

G F F

It's just you and I, in this hotel room

C

And say that 'I miss you'

F

But say it the way I do

Am

There's nowhere to hide tonight

G F F

My eyes can't lie, the way I feel for you

Am G

Just give me a moment, it's all I ask of you

F G Am

While I'm dying in this hotel room



Em F Fm



[Verse 2]

C Em Am G C

Couldn't work out, why you gave me all those signs

Em Am G C

So tell me now, before I lose my mind



[Pre-Chorus]

C Em

Your ship sails in, I am waiting

Am G C

You stand close by, and watch me cry

C Em Am

Oh, what I'd do to be with you

Am Gsus4

Oh, what I'd give



[Chorus]

G C

To hear you say that 'I love you'

C F F

But say it the way I do

F Am

There's nowhere to run tonight

G F F

It's just you and I, in this hotel room

F C

And say that 'I miss you'

C F F

But say it the way I do

F Am

There's nowhere to hide tonight

G F F

My eyes can't lie, the way I feel for you

F Am G F

Just give me a moment, it's all I ask of you

F G Am

While I'm dying in this hotel room



Em F F



[Bridge]

G Am

Hold out your hand

G C

Give me a light in the dark

F

You know that I'm broken

F F

Don't leave me here broken



[Outro]

F C

To hear you say that 'I love you'

F

But hear it the way I do

Am

There's nowhere to run tonight

G F F

It's just you and I, in this hotel room

C

And say that 'I miss you'

F

But say it the way I do

Am

There's nowhere to hide tonight

G F

My eyes can't lie, the way I feel for you

Abm Am G F

Just give me a moment, it's all I ask of you

F Am G F

Oh, give me a moment, it's all I ask of you

Fm C

While I'm dying in this hotel room

Berikut, video musik Hotel Room dalam chord Calum Scott.

Itulah, chord Hotel Room dinyanyikan Calum Scott serta video YouTube Hotel Room. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )