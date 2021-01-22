Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Video Hotel Room Calum Scott
Simak, chord Hotel Room dinyanyikan Calum Scott. Termasuk, video Hotel Room di akhir tulisan ini, di aplikasi YouTube Music.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Hotel Room dinyanyikan Calum Scott.
Termasuk, video Hotel Room di akhir tulisan ini.
• Chord Gitar dan Video Begitu Indah Padi
• Lirik Lagu dan Video Bahasa Kalbu Dinyanyikan Titi DJ
Lagu Hotel Room MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.
Berikut, chord gitar Hotel Room dilengkapi lirik lagu Hotel Room dinyanyikan Calum Scott.
[Intro]
Am Em F Fm
[Verse 1]
C Em
What's on your mind?
Am G
'Cause I've been thinking 'bout last night
C Em
What's the time?
Am G C
Feels like I've sat here all my life
[Pre-Chorus]
C Em Am
Your ship rolls in, I'm here waiting
Am G C
I don't know why, I'm paralysed
Em Am
Oh, what I'd do to be with you
Am Gsus4
Oh, what I'd give
[Chorus]
G C
To hear you say that 'I love you'
C F
But say it the way I do
F Am
There's nowhere to run tonight
G F F
It's just you and I, in this hotel room
C
And say that 'I miss you'
F
But say it the way I do
Am
There's nowhere to hide tonight
G F F
My eyes can't lie, the way I feel for you
Am G
Just give me a moment, it's all I ask of you
F G Am
While I'm dying in this hotel room
Em F Fm
[Verse 2]
C Em Am G C
Couldn't work out, why you gave me all those signs
Em Am G C
So tell me now, before I lose my mind
[Pre-Chorus]
C Em
Your ship sails in, I am waiting
Am G C
You stand close by, and watch me cry
C Em Am
Oh, what I'd do to be with you
Am Gsus4
Oh, what I'd give
[Chorus]
G C
To hear you say that 'I love you'
C F F
But say it the way I do
F Am
There's nowhere to run tonight
G F F
It's just you and I, in this hotel room
F C
And say that 'I miss you'
C F F
But say it the way I do
F Am
There's nowhere to hide tonight
G F F
My eyes can't lie, the way I feel for you
F Am G F
Just give me a moment, it's all I ask of you
F G Am
While I'm dying in this hotel room
Em F F
[Bridge]
G Am
Hold out your hand
G C
Give me a light in the dark
F
You know that I'm broken
F F
Don't leave me here broken
[Outro]
F C
To hear you say that 'I love you'
F
But hear it the way I do
Am
There's nowhere to run tonight
G F F
It's just you and I, in this hotel room
C
And say that 'I miss you'
F
But say it the way I do
Am
There's nowhere to hide tonight
G F
My eyes can't lie, the way I feel for you
Abm Am G F
Just give me a moment, it's all I ask of you
F Am G F
Oh, give me a moment, it's all I ask of you
Fm C
While I'm dying in this hotel room
Berikut, video musik Hotel Room dalam chord Calum Scott.
Itulah, chord Hotel Room dinyanyikan Calum Scott serta video YouTube Hotel Room. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )