Lirik Lagu, Terjemahan dan Video Youtube Drivers License dari Olivia Rodrigo
Lagu Olivia Rodrigo berjudul Drivers License melejit di banyak platform media termasuk Youtube. Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagunya.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Lagu Olivia Rodrigo berjudul Drivers License melejit dan popular di banyak platform media.
Di Youtube, lagu yang diunggah pertama kali pada 8 Januari 2021 ini, pada 22 Januari sudah ditonton 58 juta kali.
Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan bahasa Indonesia serta video Youtube lagu Drivers License dari Olivia Rodrigo.
I got my driver's license last week
Just like we always talked about
'Cause you were so excited for me
To finally drive up to your house
But today I drove through the suburbs
Crying 'cause you weren't around
And you're probably with that blonde girl
Who always made me doubt
She's so much older than me
She's everything I'm insecure about
Yeah, today I drove through the suburbs
'Cause how could I ever love someone else?
• Lirik Lagu dan Video Mother How Are You Today Dinyanyikan Maywood
• Lirik Lagu dan Video Menunggu Kamu Dinyanyikan Anji
• Lirik Lagu dan Video Bahasa Kalbu Dinyanyikan Titi DJ
And I know we weren't perfect, but I've never felt this way for no one
And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone
Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me
'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street
And all my friends are tired
Of hearing how much I miss you, but
I kinda feel sorry for them
'Cause they'll never know you the way that I do
Yeah, today I drove through the suburbs
And pictured I was driving home to you
And I know we weren't perfect, but I've never felt this way for no one, oh
And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone
I guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me
'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street
Red lights, stop signs
I still see your face in the white cars, front yards
Can't drive past the places we used to go to
'Cause I still fucking love you, babe
Sidewalks we crossed
I still hear your voice in the traffic
We're laughing over all the noise
God, I'm so blue, know we're through
But I still fucking love you, babe
I know we weren't perfect, but I've never felt this way for no one
And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone
'Cause you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me
'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street
Yeah, you said forever, now I drive alone past your street.
lirik lagu
terjemahan lagu
Lagu Olivia Rodrigo
Lagu Drivers License
lirik dan terjemahan lagu
Lirik lagu Olivia Rodrigo
Lirik lagu Drivers License
|Kabar Duka Datang dari Nella Kharisma, Sosok Tercinta Meninggal Dunia
|Tulisan Arya Saloka Tentang Andin Tuai Sorotan, Putri Anne Ungkap Jarang Bertemu Suami
|BREAKING NEWS Jalan Depan Terminal Kemiling Bandar Lampung Ditutup Bongkahan Batu
|Istri Korban Sriwijaya Air, '11 Januari 2021, Pas Banget Kita 5 Tahun Pacaran'
|Arya Saloka Ikatan Cinta dkk Dapat Pesan dari Menteri Basuki