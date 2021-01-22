Lirik Lagu, Terjemahan dan Video Youtube Drivers License dari Olivia Rodrigo

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Lagu Olivia Rodrigo berjudul Drivers License melejit dan popular di banyak platform media.

Di Youtube, lagu yang diunggah pertama kali pada 8 Januari 2021 ini, pada 22 Januari sudah ditonton 58 juta kali.

Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan bahasa Indonesia serta video Youtube lagu Drivers License dari Olivia Rodrigo.

I got my driver's license last week

Just like we always talked about

'Cause you were so excited for me

To finally drive up to your house

But today I drove through the suburbs

Crying 'cause you weren't around

And you're probably with that blonde girl

Who always made me doubt

She's so much older than me

She's everything I'm insecure about

Yeah, today I drove through the suburbs

'Cause how could I ever love someone else?

• Lirik Lagu dan Video Mother How Are You Today Dinyanyikan Maywood

• Lirik Lagu dan Video Menunggu Kamu Dinyanyikan Anji

• Lirik Lagu dan Video Bahasa Kalbu Dinyanyikan Titi DJ

And I know we weren't perfect, but I've never felt this way for no one

And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone

Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me

'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street

And all my friends are tired

Of hearing how much I miss you, but

I kinda feel sorry for them

'Cause they'll never know you the way that I do

Yeah, today I drove through the suburbs

And pictured I was driving home to you

And I know we weren't perfect, but I've never felt this way for no one, oh

And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone

I guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me

'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street

Red lights, stop signs

I still see your face in the white cars, front yards

Can't drive past the places we used to go to

'Cause I still fucking love you, babe

Sidewalks we crossed

I still hear your voice in the traffic

We're laughing over all the noise

God, I'm so blue, know we're through

But I still fucking love you, babe

I know we weren't perfect, but I've never felt this way for no one

And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone

'Cause you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me

'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street

Yeah, you said forever, now I drive alone past your street.