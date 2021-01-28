Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu Positions MP3 Ariana Grande dan Video Positions

Simak, lirik lagu Positions MP3 dinyanyikan Ariana Grande dan video Positions

Ilustrasi. Simak, lirik lagu Positions MP3 dinyanyikan Ariana Grande dan video Positions 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, lirik lagu Positions dinyanyikan Ariana Grande.

Serta, video Positions di bagian bawah artikel ini.

Lagu Positions MP3 juga bisa didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, lirik Positions dinyanyikan Ariana Grande.

Heaven sent you to me
I'm just hopin' I don't repeat history

Boy, I'm tryna meet your mama on a Sunday
Then make a lotta love on a Monday (ah-ah)
Never need no (no), no one else, babe
'Cause I'll be

Switchin' the positions for you
Cookin' in the kitchen and I'm in the bedroom
I'm in the Olympics, way I'm jumpin' through hoops
Know my love infinite, nothin' I wouldn't do

That I won't do, switchin' for you
Perfect, perfect
You're too good to be true (you're too good to be true)
But I get tired of runnin'

Fuck it, now I'm runnin' with you (wit' you)
Said, boy, I'm tryna meet your mama on a Sunday
Then make a lotta love on a Monday (ah-ah)
Never need no (no), no one else, babе

'Cause I'll be
Switchin' the positions for you (for you, ah)
Cookin' in thе kitchen and I'm in the bedroom
I'm in the Olympics, way I'm jumpin' through hoops

Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
