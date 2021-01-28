Lirik Lagu Positions MP3 Ariana Grande dan Video Positions

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, lirik lagu Positions dinyanyikan Ariana Grande.

Serta, video Positions di bagian bawah artikel ini.

Lagu Positions MP3 juga bisa didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, lirik Positions dinyanyikan Ariana Grande.

Heaven sent you to me

I'm just hopin' I don't repeat history

Boy, I'm tryna meet your mama on a Sunday

Then make a lotta love on a Monday (ah-ah)

Never need no (no), no one else, babe

'Cause I'll be

Switchin' the positions for you

Cookin' in the kitchen and I'm in the bedroom

I'm in the Olympics, way I'm jumpin' through hoops

Know my love infinite, nothin' I wouldn't do

That I won't do, switchin' for you

Perfect, perfect

You're too good to be true (you're too good to be true)

But I get tired of runnin'

Fuck it, now I'm runnin' with you (wit' you)

Said, boy, I'm tryna meet your mama on a Sunday

Then make a lotta love on a Monday (ah-ah)

Never need no (no), no one else, babе

'Cause I'll be

Switchin' the positions for you (for you, ah)

Cookin' in thе kitchen and I'm in the bedroom

I'm in the Olympics, way I'm jumpin' through hoops