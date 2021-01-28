Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Positions MP3 Ariana Grande dan Video Positions
Simak, lirik lagu Positions MP3 dinyanyikan Ariana Grande dan video Positions
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, lirik lagu Positions dinyanyikan Ariana Grande.
Serta, video Positions di bagian bawah artikel ini.
• Lirik Lagu Pesawat Tempurku MP3 Iwan Fals Dilengkapi Video
• Lirik Lagu Cinta Beda Agama MP3 Vicky Salamor Dilengkapi Video
Lagu Positions MP3 juga bisa didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.
Berikut, lirik Positions dinyanyikan Ariana Grande.
Heaven sent you to me
I'm just hopin' I don't repeat history
Boy, I'm tryna meet your mama on a Sunday
Then make a lotta love on a Monday (ah-ah)
Never need no (no), no one else, babe
'Cause I'll be
Switchin' the positions for you
Cookin' in the kitchen and I'm in the bedroom
I'm in the Olympics, way I'm jumpin' through hoops
Know my love infinite, nothin' I wouldn't do
That I won't do, switchin' for you
Perfect, perfect
You're too good to be true (you're too good to be true)
But I get tired of runnin'
Fuck it, now I'm runnin' with you (wit' you)
Said, boy, I'm tryna meet your mama on a Sunday
Then make a lotta love on a Monday (ah-ah)
Never need no (no), no one else, babе
'Cause I'll be
Switchin' the positions for you (for you, ah)
Cookin' in thе kitchen and I'm in the bedroom
I'm in the Olympics, way I'm jumpin' through hoops