Lirik Lagu At My Worst MP3 Pink Sweats dan Video At My Worst

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, lirik lagu At My Worst dinyanyikan Pink Sweats.

Serta, video At My Worst di bagian bawah artikel ini.

Lagu At My Worst MP3 juga bisa didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, lirik At My Worst dinyanyikan Pink Sweats.

Can I call you baby?

Can you be my friend?

Can you be my lover up until the very end?

Let me show you love, oh, I don't pretend

Stick by my side even when the world is givin' in, yeah

Oh, oh, oh, don't

Don't you worry

I'll be there, whenever you want me

I need somebody who can love me at my worst

No, I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth

'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first

And for you, girl, I swear I'll do the worst

If you stay forever, let me hold your hand

I can fill those places in your heart no else can

Let me show you love, oh, I don't pretend, yeah

I'll be right here, baby, you know I'll sink or swim

Oh, oh, oh, don't

Don't you worry

I'll be there, whenever you want me

I need somebody who can love me at my worst

No, I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth, yeah

'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first (put you first)

And for you, girl, I swear I'll do the worst

I need somebody who can love me at my worst

No, I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth

'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first

And for you, girl, I swear I'll do the worst

Berikut, video musik At My Worst dinyanyikan Pink Sweats.

Demikian, lirik lagu At My Worst dinyanyikan Pink Sweats serta video YouTube At My Worst. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )