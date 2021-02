Lirik Lagu You Broke Me First MP3 Tate McRae dan Video You Broke Me First

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, lirik lagu You Broke Me First dinyanyikan Tate McRae.

Serta, video You Broke Me First di bagian bawah artikel ini.

Lagu You Broke Me First MP3 juga bisa didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, lirik You Broke Me First dinyanyikan Tate McRae.

• Lirik Lagu Apa Lagi MP3 Prilly Latuconsina Ft Andi Rianto

• Lirik Lagu MP3 Cinta Tak Bersyarat Element

Maybe you don't like talking too much about yourself

But you shoulda told me that you were thinkin' 'bout someone else

You're drunk at a party or maybe it's just that your car broke down

Your phone's been off for a couple months, so you're calling me now

I know you, you're like this

When shit don't go your way you needed me to fix it

And like me, I did

But I ran out of every reason

Now suddenly you're asking for it back

Could you tell me, where'd you get the nerve?

Yeah, you could say you miss all that we had

But I don't really care how bad it hurts

When you broke me first

You broke me first

Took a while, was in denial when I first heard

That you moved on quicker than I could've ever, you know that hurt

Swear for a while I would stare at my phone just to see your name

But now that it's there, I don't really know what to say

I know you, you're like this

When shit don't go your way you needed me to fix it

And like me, I did

But I ran out of every reason

Now suddenly you're asking for it back

Could you tell me, where'd you get the nerve?