Chord dan Lirik Lagu Sunday Morning MP3 Maroon 5 Dilengkapi Video YouTube

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Sunday Morning dinyanyikan Maroon 5.

Simak juga, lirik lagu Sunday Morning dan video Sunday Morning.

Dengarkan, lagu Sunday Morning MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.

streaming lagu Sunday Morning

Berikut, lirik Sunday Morning serta chord Sunday Morning dalam Maroon 5 MP3.

[Verse]

Dm G C

Sunday morning rain is falling

Dm G C

Steal some cover share some skin

Dm G C

Clouds are shrouding us in moments unforgettable

Dm G C

You twist to fit the mold that I am in

Dm G C

But things just get so crazy living live gets hard to do

Dm G C

And I would gladly hit the road get up and go if I knew

Dm G C

That someday it would lead me back to you

Dm G C

That someday it would lead me back to you

[Chorus]

Dm G C

That may be all I need

Dm G C

In darkness she is all I see

Dm G C

Now come and rest your bones with me

Dm G C

Driving slow on sunday morning and I never want to leave

[Verse]

Dm G C

Fingers trace your every outline

Dm G C

Paint a picture with my hands

Dm G C

Back and forth we sway like branches in a storm

Dm G C

Change of weather still together when it ends

[Chorus]

Dm G C

That may be all I need

Dm G C

In darkness she is all I see

Dm G C

Now come and rest your bones with me

Dm G C

Driving slow on sunday morning and I never want to leave

Simak, video YouTube Sunday Morning dinyanyikan Maroon 5.