Chord dan Lirik Lagu Sunday Morning MP3 Maroon 5 Dilengkapi Video YouTube

[Verse]
Dm G C
Sunday morning rain is falling
Dm G C
Steal some cover share some skin
Dm G C
Clouds are shrouding us in moments unforgettable
Dm G C
You twist to fit the mold that I am in
Dm G C
But things just get so crazy living live gets hard to do
Dm G C
And I would gladly hit the road get up and go if I knew
Dm G C
That someday it would lead me back to you
Dm G C
That someday it would lead me back to you
[Chorus]
Dm G C
That may be all I need
Dm G C
In darkness she is all I see
Dm G C
Now come and rest your bones with me
Dm G C
Driving slow on sunday morning and I never want to leave
[Verse]
Dm G C
Fingers trace your every outline
Dm G C
Paint a picture with my hands
Dm G C
Back and forth we sway like branches in a storm
Dm G C
Change of weather still together when it ends
[Chorus]
Dm G C
That may be all I need
Dm G C
In darkness she is all I see
Dm G C
Now come and rest your bones with me
Dm G C
Driving slow on sunday morning and I never want to leave
