Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Sunday Morning MP3 Maroon 5 Dilengkapi Video YouTube

Berikut lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video Sunday Morning MP3 yang dinyanyikan Maroon 5.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu Sunday Morning MP3 Maroon 5 Dilengkapi Video YouTube
Tribunlampung.co.id
Ilustrasi. lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video Sunday Morning 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Sunday Morning dinyanyikan Maroon 5.

Simak juga, lirik lagu Sunday Morning dan video Sunday Morning.

Dengarkan, lagu Sunday Morning MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.

streaming lagu Sunday Morning

Berikut, lirik Sunday Morning serta chord Sunday Morning dalam Maroon 5 MP3.

[Verse]
Dm          G                       C
Sunday morning rain is falling
Dm               G                             C
Steal some cover share some skin
Dm              G                          C
Clouds are shrouding us in moments unforgettable
        Dm                     G                       C
You twist to fit the mold that I am in
        Dm                            G              C
But things just get so crazy living live gets hard to do
                       Dm                 G                           C
And I would gladly hit the road get up and go if I knew
         Dm                           G                           C
That someday it would lead me back to you
         Dm                           G                           C
That someday it would lead me back to you

[Chorus]
                     Dm G  C
That may be all I need
                               Dm G C
In darkness she is all I see
                                             Dm       G      C
Now come and rest your bones with me
                                           Dm                     G                      C
Driving slow on sunday morning and I never want to leave

[Verse]
Dm        G                            C
Fingers trace your every outline
Dm        G                           C
Paint a picture with my hands
Dm            G                               C
Back and forth we sway like branches in a storm
                    Dm                   G                           C
Change of weather still together when it ends

[Chorus]
                     Dm G   C
That may be all I need
                              Dm G  C
In darkness she is all I see
                                              Dm       G     C
Now come and rest your bones with me
                                           Dm                      G                         C
Driving slow on sunday morning and I never want to leave

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Bidadari Tak Bersayap MP3 Anji Dilengkapi Video YouTube

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Cidro 2 MP3 Kalia Siska feat SKA 86 Dilengkapi Video YouTube

Simak, video YouTube Sunday Morning dinyanyikan Maroon 5.

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: putri salamah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Heboh Ritual Telanjang Penghapus Dosa di Pandeglang, Pengikut Aliran Hakekok Simpan Kondom dan Keris
Heboh Ritual Telanjang Penghapus Dosa di Pandeglang, Pengikut Aliran Hakekok Simpan Kondom dan Keris
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan