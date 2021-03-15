Chord dan Lirik Lagu On The Ground MP3 ROSE BLACKPINK Dilengkapi Video YouTube

Chord Gitar
Simak, chord gitar On The Ground dinyanyikan ROSE BLACKPINK.
[Verse 1]
Am C
My life's been magic, seems fantastic
Dm
I used to have a hole in the wall with a mattress
F
Funny when you want it, suddenly you have it
You find out that your gold's just plastic
[Pre-Chorus]
Am
Every day, every night
C
I've been thinkin' back on you and I
Dm F
Every day, every night
[Chorus]
Fm C
I worked my whole life
Dm
Just to get right, just to be like
F Fm
"Look at me, I'm never comin' down"
C
I worked my whole life
Dm
Just to get high, just to realize
F
Everything I need is on the
Faug C
Everything I need is on the ground
[Post-Chorus]
(C)
On the ground
e|-------------------------------------------|
B|------------------------------6-6-6-x-6-5--|
G|-5-5-5--3-5-5--5-3-2---5-5-5---------------|
D|------------------------------3-3-3-x-3-2--| x4
A|-3-3-3--1-3-3--3-1-0---3-3-3---------------|
E|-------------------------------------------|
Everything I need is on the ground
Nah, but they don't hear me though
(Yeah, what goes up, must come down)
Nah, but they don't hear me though
(You're runnin' out of time)
