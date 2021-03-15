Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord dan Lirik Lagu On The Ground MP3 ROSE BLACKPINK Dilengkapi Video YouTube

Berikut lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video On The Ground MP3 yang dinyanyikan ROSE BLACKPINK.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu On The Ground MP3 ROSE BLACKPINK Dilengkapi Video YouTube
Tribunlampung.co.id
Ilustrasi. lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video On The Ground 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar On The Ground dinyanyikan ROSE BLACKPINK.

Simak juga, lirik lagu On The Ground dan video On The Ground.

Dengarkan, lagu On The Ground MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.

streaming lagu On The Ground

Berikut, lirik On The Ground serta chord On The Ground dalam ROSE BLACKPINK MP3.

[Verse 1]
Am C
My life's been magic, seems fantastic
Dm
I used to have a hole in the wall with a mattress
F
Funny when you want it, suddenly you have it

You find out that your gold's just plastic

[Pre-Chorus]
Am
Every day, every night
C
I've been thinkin' back on you and I
Dm F
Every day, every night

[Chorus]
Fm C
I worked my whole life
Dm
Just to get right, just to be like
F Fm
"Look at me, I'm never comin' down"
C
I worked my whole life
Dm
Just to get high, just to realize
F
Everything I need is on the
Faug C
Everything I need is on the ground

[Post-Chorus]
(C)
On the ground
e|-------------------------------------------|
B|------------------------------6-6-6-x-6-5--|
G|-5-5-5--3-5-5--5-3-2---5-5-5---------------|
D|------------------------------3-3-3-x-3-2--| x4
A|-3-3-3--1-3-3--3-1-0---3-3-3---------------|
E|-------------------------------------------|
Everything I need is on the ground
Nah, but they don't hear me though
(Yeah, what goes up, must come down)
Nah, but they don't hear me though
(You're runnin' out of time)

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Tags
On The Ground
chord gitar
chord gitar On The Ground
On The Ground MP3
lirik lagu On The Ground
Lirik On The Ground
chord On The Ground
video On The Ground
video YouTube On The Ground
Rose Blackpink
Rose Blackpink MP3
YouTube Music
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: romi rinando
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Sejoli yang Mesum dalam Video Viral 'Parakan 01' Kini Ditangkap, Begini Kata Polisi
Sejoli yang Mesum dalam Video Viral 'Parakan 01' Kini Ditangkap, Begini Kata Polisi
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan