YouTube Video Music To The Bone Pamungkas, Chord To The Bone MP3

Berikut, YouTube video music To The Bone serta chord gitar To The Bone dan lirik lagu To The Bone dinyanyikan Pamungkas.

Ilustrasi. Simak, YouTube video music To The Bone dinyanyikan Pamungkas serta chord dan lirik lagu To The Bone MP3. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar To The Bone dinyanyikan Pamungkas.

Serta, lirik lagu To The Bone dan YouTube video music To The Bone.

Dengarkan, lagu To The Bone MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.

streaming lagu To The Bone

Berikut, lirik To The Bone serta chord To The Bone dalam Pamungkas MP3.

Intro
F G
F G

Verse 1
                           F
Have I ever told you
                            G
I want you to the bone
                              F
Have I ever called you
                               G
When you are all alone
               F
And if I ever forget
                           G
To tell you how I feel
                          F
Listen to me now, babe
                              G
I want you to the bone

Pre-Chorus
                               F                       G
I want you to the bone, oh oh oh oh oh
                               F                        G
I want you to the bone, oh oh oh oh oh

Verse 2
                             F
Maybe if you can see
                                      G
What I feel through my bone
                        F
Every corner in me
                                          G
There's your presence that grown
                                F
Maybe I nurture it more
                            G
By saying how it feel
                            F
But I did mean it before
                            G
I want you to the bone

I want you to

