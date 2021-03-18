Chord Gitar
YouTube Video Music To The Bone Pamungkas, Chord To The Bone MP3
YouTube video music To The Bone serta chord gitar To The Bone dan lirik lagu To The Bone dinyanyikan Pamungkas.
chord gitar To The Bone dinyanyikan Pamungkas.
lirik lagu To The Bone
lagu To The Bone MP3
lirik To The Bone serta chord To The Bone Pamungkas MP3.
Intro
F G
F G
Verse 1
F
Have I ever told you
G
I want you to the bone
F
Have I ever called you
G
When you are all alone
F
And if I ever forget
G
To tell you how I feel
F
Listen to me now, babe
G
I want you to the bone
Pre-Chorus
F G
I want you to the bone, oh oh oh oh oh
F G
I want you to the bone, oh oh oh oh oh
Verse 2
F
Maybe if you can see
G
What I feel through my bone
F
Every corner in me
G
There's your presence that grown
F
Maybe I nurture it more
G
By saying how it feel
F
But I did mean it before
G
I want you to the bone
I want you to
