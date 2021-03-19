YouTube Video Music Sorry Pamungkas, Chord dan Lirik Sorry MP3

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut, chord gitar Sorry dinyanyikan Pamungkas.

Em D Cmaj7

sometimes I can't be on my own

Em D Cmaj7

or else i'think too much again

Em D Cmaj7

and it's about what I did wrong

Em

times like this I wish you're here

D Cmaj7 D

with me.. oh yeah

Reff:

G

for all the things I didn't do

Cmaj7

and all the love that

Bm

haven't got to you

Cmaj7

I'm sorry

G

I wish I could turn back the time

Cmaj7

and let you know

Bm

I never meant to hurt you

Cmaj7 Bm

I'm sorry.. I'm sorry

Int. C G

Em D Cmaj7

I miss us when I'm on my own

Em D Cmaj7

or now I feel too much again

Em D Cmaj7

it's plain and cold after you gone

Em

times like this I wish you're here

D Cmaj7

with me.. oh yeah

D Cmaj7

and hold me

D Cmaj7 D

and hold me