Chord Gitar
YouTube Video Music Sorry Pamungkas, Chord dan Lirik Sorry MP3
Berikut, YouTube video music Sorry serta chord gitar dan lirik lagu Sorry dinyanyikan Pamungkas. Simak, lagu Sorry MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music.
Berikut, chord gitar Sorry dinyanyikan Pamungkas.
Simak juga, lirik lagu Sorry dan YouTube video music Sorry.
Dengarkan, lagu Sorry MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.
Berikut, lirik Sorry serta chord Sorry dalam Pamungkas MP3.
Em D Cmaj7
sometimes I can't be on my own
Em D Cmaj7
or else i'think too much again
Em D Cmaj7
and it's about what I did wrong
Em
times like this I wish you're here
D Cmaj7 D
with me.. oh yeah
Reff:
G
for all the things I didn't do
Cmaj7
and all the love that
Bm
haven't got to you
Cmaj7
I'm sorry
G
I wish I could turn back the time
Cmaj7
and let you know
Bm
I never meant to hurt you
Cmaj7 Bm
I'm sorry.. I'm sorry
Int. C G
Em D Cmaj7
I miss us when I'm on my own
Em D Cmaj7
or now I feel too much again
Em D Cmaj7
it's plain and cold after you gone
Em
times like this I wish you're here
D Cmaj7
with me.. oh yeah
D Cmaj7
and hold me
D Cmaj7 D
and hold me
