YouTube Video Music Sorry Pamungkas, Chord dan Lirik Sorry MP3

Berikut, YouTube video music Sorry serta chord gitar dan lirik lagu Sorry dinyanyikan Pamungkas.

zoom-inlihat foto YouTube Video Music Sorry Pamungkas, Chord dan Lirik Sorry MP3
Tribunlampung.co.id
Ilustrasi. Simak, YouTube video Mmsic Sorry dinyanyikan Pamungkas serta chord dan lirik Sorry MP3. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut, chord gitar Sorry dinyanyikan Pamungkas.

Simak juga, lirik lagu Sorry dan YouTube video music Sorry.

Dengarkan, lagu Sorry MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.

streaming lagu Sorry

Berikut, lirik Sorry serta chord Sorry dalam Pamungkas MP3.

                           Em  D Cmaj7
sometimes I can't be on my own
                           Em  D Cmaj7
or else i'think too much again
                           Em  D Cmaj7
and it's about what I did wrong
                                Em
times like this I wish you're here
     D        Cmaj7  D
with me.. oh yeah

Reff:
       G
  for all the things I didn't do
      Cmaj7
  and all the love that
                  Bm
  haven't got to you
      Cmaj7
  I'm sorry

     G
  I wish I could turn back the time
       Cmaj7
  and let you know
                   Bm
  I never meant to hurt you
      Cmaj7       Bm 
  I'm sorry.. I'm sorry

Int. C G

                         Em  D Cmaj7
I miss us when I'm on my own
                         Em  D Cmaj7
or now I feel too much again
                              Em  D Cmaj7
it's plain and cold after you gone
                              Em
times like this I wish you're here
      D        Cmaj7
with me.. oh yeah
         D  Cmaj7
and hold me
         D  Cmaj7  D
and hold me

Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
