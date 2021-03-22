Chord Gitar
YouTube Video dan Chord Sorry dari Pamungkas
Berikut, YouTube video, chord gitar, dan lirik lagu Sorry dari Pamungkas. Simak, lagu Sorry MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Sorry dinyanyikan Pamungkas.
Simak juga, YouTube video Sorry dan lirik lagu Sorry.
Dengarkan, lagu Sorry MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.
Berikut, lirik lagu Sorry serta chord gitar Sorry dalam Pamungkas MP3.
Em D Cmaj7
sometimes I can't be on my own
Em D Cmaj7
or else i'think too much again
Em D Cmaj7
and it's about what I did wrong
Em
times like this I wish you're here
D Cmaj7 D
with me.. oh yeah
Reff:
G
for all the things I didn't do
Cmaj7
and all the love that
Bm
haven't got to you
Cmaj7
I'm sorry
G
I wish I could turn back the time
Cmaj7
and let you know
Bm
I never meant to hurt you
Cmaj7 Bm
I'm sorry.. I'm sorry
Int. C G
Em D Cmaj7
I miss us when I'm on my own
Em D Cmaj7
or now I feel too much again
Em D Cmaj7
it's plain and cold after you gone
Em
times like this I wish you're here
D Cmaj7
with me.. oh yeah
D Cmaj7
and hold me
D Cmaj7 D
and hold me
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Suket Teki MP3 Didi Kempot Dilengkapi Video YouTube
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Tanpo Tresnamu MP3 Denny Caknan Dilengkapi Video YouTube
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Sabda Rindu MP3 Lyodra Dilengkapi Video YouTube
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Satru MP3 Esa Risty ft Wandra Dilengkapi Video YouTube
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Salahkah Aku MP3 Nayla Ayu Dilengkapi Video YouTube