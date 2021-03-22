Breaking News:

YouTube Video dan Chord Sorry dari Pamungkas

YouTube video, chord gitar, dan lirik lagu Sorry dari Pamungkas.

chord gitar Sorry dinyanyikan Pamungkas.

                           Em  D Cmaj7
sometimes I can't be on my own
                           Em  D Cmaj7
or else i'think too much again
                           Em  D Cmaj7
and it's about what I did wrong
                                Em
times like this I wish you're here
     D        Cmaj7  D
with me.. oh yeah

Reff:
       G
  for all the things I didn't do
      Cmaj7
  and all the love that
                  Bm
  haven't got to you
      Cmaj7
  I'm sorry

     G
  I wish I could turn back the time
       Cmaj7
  and let you know
                   Bm
  I never meant to hurt you
      Cmaj7       Bm 
  I'm sorry.. I'm sorry

Int. C G

                         Em  D Cmaj7
I miss us when I'm on my own
                         Em  D Cmaj7
or now I feel too much again
                              Em  D Cmaj7
it's plain and cold after you gone
                              Em
times like this I wish you're here
      D        Cmaj7
with me.. oh yeah
         D  Cmaj7
and hold me
         D  Cmaj7  D
and hold me

