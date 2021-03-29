Chord dan Lirik Lagu Youth MP3 Troyen Sivan Dilengkapi Video YouTube

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Youth dinyanyikan Troyen Sivan.

[Verse]

G D

What if, what if we run away? What if, what if we left today?

Em C

What if we say goodbye to safe and sound?

G D

And what if, what if we're hard to find? What if, what if we lost our mind?

Em C

What if we were to fall behind, never found.

[Pre-Chorus]

G D

And when the lights start flashing like a photobooth,

Em

And the stars exploding, we'll be fireproof.

[Chorus]