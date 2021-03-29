Chord Gitar
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Youth MP3 Troyen Sivan Dilengkapi Video YouTube
Berikut lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video Youth MP3 yang dinyanyikan Troyen Sivan.
Simak, chord gitar Youth dinyanyikan Troyen Sivan.
Simak juga, lirik lagu Youth dan video Youth.
Dengarkan, lagu Youth MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.
Berikut, lirik Youth serta chord Youth dalam Troyen Sivan MP3.
[Verse]
G D
What if, what if we run away? What if, what if we left today?
Em C
What if we say goodbye to safe and sound?
G D
And what if, what if we're hard to find? What if, what if we lost our mind?
Em C
What if we were to fall behind, never found.
[Pre-Chorus]
G D
And when the lights start flashing like a photobooth,
Em
And the stars exploding, we'll be fireproof.
[Chorus]
