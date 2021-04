Chord dan Lirik Lagu Terlalu Manis MP3 Charlie Puth ft Meghan Trainor Dilengkapi Video YouTube

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Marvin Gaye dinyanyikan Charlie Puth ft Meghan Trainor.

Simak juga, lirik lagu Marvin Gaye dan video Marvin Gaye.

Dengarkan, lagu Marvin Gaye MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.

streaming lagu Marvin Gaye

Berikut, lirik Marvin Gaye serta chord Marvin Gaye dalam Charlie Puth ft Meghan Trainor MP3.

[Verse]

C

Let's Marvin Gaye and get it on

Am

You got that healing that I want

F

Just like they say in the song

G

Until the dawn

C G

Let's Marvin Gaye and get it on

[Verse 1 - Charlie Puth]

N/C C

We got this king size to ourselves

Am

Don't have to share with no-one else

F

Don't keep your secrets to yourself

G C N/C

It's karma sutra show and tell, Yeah

[Bridge]

E

Woah

E7

There's loving in your eyes

Am

That pulls me closer

D D7

It's so subtle, I'm in trouble

Dm G N/C

But I'd love to be in trouble with you