Chord Gitar
Chord dan Lirik Lagu It Will Rain MP3 Bruno Mars Dilengkapi Video YouTube
Berikut lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video It Will Rain MP3 yang dinyanyikan Bruno Mars.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar It Will Rain dinyanyikan Bruno Mars.
Simak juga, lirik lagu It Will Rain dan video It Will Rain.
Dengarkan, lagu It Will Rain MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.
Berikut, lirik It Will Rain serta chord It Will Rain dalam Bruno Mars MP3.
[Verse 1]
C Em
If you ever leave me baby
C Em
Leave some morphine at my door
Dm Am
Cause it would take a whole lot of medication
Dm G
To realize what we used to have, we don't,
Have it anymore
C Em
There's no religion that could save me
C Em
No matter how long my knees are on the floor, oh oh
Dm Am
So keep in mind all the sacrifices I'm makin'
Dm G
To keep you by my side to keep you from walking out the door
[Reff]
F G
Cause there'll be no sunlight
Em Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F G
There'll be no clear skies
Em Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F G E7 Am
Just like the clouds my eyes will do the same
Gsus2 Dm
If you walk away
G G-once
Everyday it will rain, rain, ra-AAA-in
C Cmaj7 C Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh
C Cmaj7 C Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh
[Verse 2]
C -once Em -once...then mute
I'll never be your Mother's favorite
C Em
Your Daddy can't even look me in the eye, oooh
Dm Am
If I was in their shoes I'd be doin' the same thing
Dm
Sayin' "There goes my little girl
G
Walkin' with that troublesome guy"
C Em
But they're just afraid of something they can't understand, oooh
C Em
But little by little watch me change their minds
Dm Am
And for you I'll try, I'll try, I'll try, I'll tr---y
Dm
I'll pick up these broken pieces 'til I'm bleedin'
G
If that'll make it right
[Reff]
F G
Cause there'll be no sunlight
Em Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F G
There'll be no clear skies
Em Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F G E7 Am
Just like the clouds my eyes will do the same
Gsus2 Dm
If you walk away
G G-once
Everyday it will rain, rain, ra-AAA-in
C Cmaj7 C Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh
C Cmaj7 C Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh
It Will Rain
chord gitar
chord gitar It Will Rain
It Will Rain MP3
lirik lagu It Will Rain
chord It Will Rain
video It Will Rain
Bruno Mars MP3
YouTube Music
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Mencari Cinta MP3 Ariel Noah feat BCL Dilengkapi Video YouTube
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Marhaban Ya Ramadhan MP3 Haddad Alwi Dilengkapi Video YouTube
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Sampai Jumpa MP3 Endank Soekamti Dilengkapi Video YouTube
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Bertahan MP3 Rama Dilengkapi Video YouTube
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu Di Udara MP3 Efek Rumah Kaca Dilengkapi Video YouTube