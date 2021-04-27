Breaking News:

Chord dan Lirik Lagu It Will Rain MP3 Bruno Mars Dilengkapi Video YouTube

Berikut lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video It Will Rain MP3 yang dinyanyikan Bruno Mars.

Simak, chord gitar It Will Rain dinyanyikan Bruno Mars.

Simak juga, lirik lagu It Will Rain dan video It Will Rain.

Dengarkan, lagu It Will Rain MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.

streaming lagu It Will Rain

Berikut, lirik It Will Rain serta chord It Will Rain dalam Bruno Mars MP3.

[Verse 1]

C                      Em
If you ever leave me baby
C                         Em
Leave some morphine at my door
Dm                                     Am
Cause it would take a whole lot of medication
Dm                                       G
To realize what we used to have, we don't,
Have it anymore
C                              Em
There's no religion that could save me
C                                      Em
No matter how long my knees are on the floor, oh oh
Dm                                     Am
So keep in mind all the sacrifices I'm makin'
Dm                                      G
To keep you by my side to keep you from walking out the door

[Reff]
      F                 G
Cause there'll be no sunlight
Em            Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F              G
There'll be no clear skies
Em            Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F              G        E7                 Am
Just like the clouds my eyes will do the same
   Gsus2     Dm
If you walk away
                 G            G-once
Everyday it will rain, rain, ra-AAA-in
C     Cmaj7 C    Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh
C     Cmaj7 C    Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

[Verse 2]
C -once                     Em -once...then mute
I'll never be your Mother's favorite
C                                    Em
Your Daddy can't even look me in the eye, oooh
Dm                                       Am
If I was in their shoes I'd be doin' the same thing
        Dm
Sayin' "There goes my little girl
                 G
Walkin' with that troublesome guy"
            C                                   Em
But they're just afraid of something they can't understand, oooh
C                                          Em
But little by little watch me change their minds
                 Dm                              Am
And for you I'll try, I'll try, I'll try, I'll tr---y
                   Dm
I'll pick up these broken pieces 'til I'm bleedin'
   G
If that'll make it right

[Reff]
      F                 G
Cause there'll be no sunlight
Em            Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F              G
There'll be no clear skies
Em            Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F              G        E7                 Am
Just like the clouds my eyes will do the same
   Gsus2     Dm
If you walk away
                 G            G-once
Everyday it will rain, rain, ra-AAA-in
C     Cmaj7 C    Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh
C     Cmaj7 C    Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

