Chord dan Lirik Lagu It Will Rain MP3 Bruno Mars Dilengkapi Video YouTube

[Verse 1]

C Em

If you ever leave me baby

C Em

Leave some morphine at my door

Dm Am

Cause it would take a whole lot of medication

Dm G

To realize what we used to have, we don't,

Have it anymore

C Em

There's no religion that could save me

C Em

No matter how long my knees are on the floor, oh oh

Dm Am

So keep in mind all the sacrifices I'm makin'

Dm G

To keep you by my side to keep you from walking out the door

[Reff]

F G

Cause there'll be no sunlight

Em Am Gsus2

If I lose you baby

F G

There'll be no clear skies

Em Am Gsus2

If I lose you baby

F G E7 Am

Just like the clouds my eyes will do the same

Gsus2 Dm

If you walk away

G G-once

Everyday it will rain, rain, ra-AAA-in

C Cmaj7 C Em

Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

C Cmaj7 C Em

Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

[Verse 2]

C -once Em -once...then mute

I'll never be your Mother's favorite

C Em

Your Daddy can't even look me in the eye, oooh

Dm Am

If I was in their shoes I'd be doin' the same thing

Dm

Sayin' "There goes my little girl

G

Walkin' with that troublesome guy"

C Em

But they're just afraid of something they can't understand, oooh

C Em

But little by little watch me change their minds

Dm Am

And for you I'll try, I'll try, I'll try, I'll tr---y

Dm

I'll pick up these broken pieces 'til I'm bleedin'

G

If that'll make it right

[Reff]

F G

Cause there'll be no sunlight

Em Am Gsus2

If I lose you baby

F G

There'll be no clear skies

Em Am Gsus2

If I lose you baby

F G E7 Am

Just like the clouds my eyes will do the same

Gsus2 Dm

If you walk away

G G-once

Everyday it will rain, rain, ra-AAA-in

C Cmaj7 C Em

Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

C Cmaj7 C Em

Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh