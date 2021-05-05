Chord dan Lirik Lagu The Good Side MP3 Troye Sivan Dilengkapi Video YouTube

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar The Good Side dinyanyikan Troye Sivan.

[Intro]

C Em Fmaj7 G6

[Verse 1]

C

I got the good side of things,

Em

Left you with both of the rings,

Fmaj7

My fingers danced,

And swayed in the breeze,

G6

The change in the wind took you down to your knees

C

I got the good side of you,

Em

Sent it out into the blue,

Fmaj7

The people danced,

To the sound of your heart,

G6

The world sang along to it falling apart

[Chorus]

C

But I sympathise,

Em

And I recognise,

Fmaj7

And baby, I apologise,

G6

That I got the good side,

C

The good side of things

Em Fmaj7 G6