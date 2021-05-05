Chord Gitar
Chord dan Lirik Lagu The Good Side MP3 Troye Sivan Dilengkapi Video YouTube
Berikut lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video The Good Side MP3 yang dinyanyikan Troye Sivan.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar The Good Side dinyanyikan Troye Sivan.
Simak juga, lirik lagu The Good Side dan video The Good Side.
Dengarkan, lagu The Good Side MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.
Berikut, lirik The Good Side serta chord The Good Side dalam Troye Sivan MP3.
[Intro]
C Em Fmaj7 G6
[Verse 1]
C
I got the good side of things,
Em
Left you with both of the rings,
Fmaj7
My fingers danced,
And swayed in the breeze,
G6
The change in the wind took you down to your knees
C
I got the good side of you,
Em
Sent it out into the blue,
Fmaj7
The people danced,
To the sound of your heart,
G6
The world sang along to it falling apart
[Chorus]
C
But I sympathise,
Em
And I recognise,
Fmaj7
And baby, I apologise,
G6
That I got the good side,
C
The good side of things
Em Fmaj7 G6
The Good Side
chord gitar
chord gitar The Good Side
lirik lagu The Good Side
video The Good Side
video YouTube The Good Side
YouTube Music
Troye Sivan MP3
Tribunlampung.co.id
