Promo Shopee 2021
Harga Maybelline Volum Express Hypercurl Mascara + Superstay Matte, Simak Promo Shopee 2021
Dalam promo Shopee 2021, sejumlah diskon diberikan untuk produk Y.O.U, termasuk harga Maybelline Volum Express Hypercurl Mascara + Superstay Matte.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Bagi kamu pengguna Maybelline, berikut harga Maybelline Volum Express Hypercurl Mascara + Superstay Matte di promo Shopee 2021.
Dalam promo Shopee 2021, sejumlah diskon diberikan untuk produk Maybelline, termasuk harga Maybelline Volum Express Hypercurl Mascara + Superstay Matte.
Besaran diskon Maybelline Volum Express Hypercurl Mascara + Superstay Matte yang diberikan hingga 27 persen.
Potongan harga yang diberikan dari Rp 200 ribu menjadi Rp 146 ribu.
Maybelline Volum Express Hypercurl Waterproof Mascara Make Up - Black
Baca juga: Harga YOU The Gold One Perfect Glam Liquid Eyeshadow, Simak Promo Tokopedia 2021
[Tahan Hingga 24 Jam]
MaybellineVolum Express Hyper CurlMascara waterproof untuk bulu mata 4X lebih lentik natural, tanpa penjepit.
Manfaat :
- Tahan hingga 24 Jam
- Tahan 24 jam*
Baca juga: Harga YOU The Gold One Perfect Glam Liquid Eyeshadow, Simak Promo Tokopedia 2021