Breaking News:

Promo Shopee 2021

Harga Maybelline Volum Express Hypercurl Mascara + Superstay Matte, Simak Promo Shopee 2021

Dalam promo Shopee 2021, sejumlah diskon diberikan untuk produk Y.O.U, termasuk harga Maybelline Volum Express Hypercurl Mascara + Superstay Matte.

zoom-inlihat foto Harga Maybelline Volum Express Hypercurl Mascara + Superstay Matte, Simak Promo Shopee 2021
Shopee
Ilustrasi. Harga Maybelline Volum Express Hypercurl Mascara + Superstay Matte, Simak Promo Shopee 2021. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Bagi kamu pengguna Maybelline, berikut harga Maybelline Volum Express Hypercurl Mascara + Superstay Matte di promo Shopee 2021.

Dalam promo Shopee 2021, sejumlah diskon diberikan untuk produk Maybelline, termasuk harga Maybelline Volum Express Hypercurl Mascara + Superstay Matte.

Besaran diskon Maybelline Volum Express Hypercurl Mascara + Superstay Matte yang diberikan hingga 27 persen.

Potongan harga yang diberikan dari Rp 200 ribu menjadi Rp 146 ribu.

Maybelline Volum Express Hypercurl Waterproof Mascara Make Up - Black

Baca juga: Harga YOU The Gold One Perfect Glam Liquid Eyeshadow, Simak Promo Tokopedia 2021

[Tahan Hingga 24 Jam]

MaybellineVolum Express Hyper CurlMascara waterproof untuk bulu mata 4X lebih lentik natural, tanpa penjepit.

diskon Maybelline Volum Express Hypercurl Mascara + Superstay Matte
diskon Maybelline Volum Express Hypercurl Mascara + Superstay Matte (Shopee)

Manfaat :

- Tahan hingga 24 Jam

- Tahan 24 jam*

Baca juga: Harga YOU The Gold One Perfect Glam Liquid Eyeshadow, Simak Promo Tokopedia 2021

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
harga Maybelline Volum Express Hypercurl Mascara +
Maybelline Volum Express Hypercurl Mascara + Super
Maybelline
promo Shopee 2021
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Promo Shopee 2021
Penulis: Reni Ravita
Editor: Kiki Novilia
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Viral Kisah Indah Dibakar Pacar hingga Luka 80 Persen, Pelaku Update: Sudah Lama Aku Tak Cium Darah
Viral Kisah Indah Dibakar Pacar hingga Luka 80 Persen, Pelaku Update: Sudah Lama Aku Tak Cium Darah
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan