Breaking News:

Produk Kosmetik

Harga Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Beauty Bundle, Simak Promo Tokopedia 2021

Simak harga bundle produk kosmetik Maybelline, salahn satunya Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Beauty Bundle.

zoom-inlihat foto Harga Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Beauty Bundle, Simak Promo Tokopedia 2021
Tokopedia/Maybelline Official Shop
Harga Bundle Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Beauty Bundle, simak promo Tokopedia 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Ada kabar gembira untuk kamu yang sedang mencari produk kosmetik di Promo Tokopedia 2021.

Produk Maybelline sedang mengadakan promo produk bundle khusus buat kamu.

Satu di antara produk yang sedang promo adalah Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Beauty Bundle.

Penawaran harga Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Beauty Bundle ini terdiri dari dua macam :

Bundle 1 terdiri dari :
Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink - 285 Gritty
Maybelline The Falsies Lash Lift Waterproof Very Black Mascara

Bundle 2
Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink - 305 Unconventional
Maybelline The Falsies Lash Lift Waterproof Very Black Mascara

Baca juga: Harga Maybelline Volum Express Hypercurl Waterproof, Simak Promo Shopee 2021

"Lip cream matte dengan ink formula yang menghasilkan warna-warna intens. Tahan lama sampai 16 jam

Keunggulan:

-Aplikator liquid lipstik berbentuk arrow yang unik
-Ink formula untuk hasil warna matte lip cream intens
-Awet hingga 16 jam.

Salah satu produk bundle dari Maybelline
Salah satu produk bundle dari Maybelline (Tokopedia/Maybelline Official Shop)

Falsies Lash Lift merupakan maskara tahan air dengan memberikan volume yang dramatis dan bulu mata yang panjang dan terangkat - maskara yang terlihat seperti bulu mata palsu! No smudge.

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Tags
harga Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Beauty Bundle
Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Beauty Bundle
Maybelline
promo Tokopedia 2021
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Produk Kosmetik
Penulis: Putri Salamah
Editor: Kiki Novilia
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Iron Dome Israel, Kubah Besi Penangkal Serangan Roket Hamas, Ini Kelebihan & Kekurangannya
Iron Dome Israel, Kubah Besi Penangkal Serangan Roket Hamas, Ini Kelebihan & Kekurangannya
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan