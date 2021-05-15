Produk Kosmetik
Harga Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Beauty Bundle, Simak Promo Tokopedia 2021
Simak harga bundle produk kosmetik Maybelline, salahn satunya Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Beauty Bundle.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Ada kabar gembira untuk kamu yang sedang mencari produk kosmetik di Promo Tokopedia 2021.
Produk Maybelline sedang mengadakan promo produk bundle khusus buat kamu.
Satu di antara produk yang sedang promo adalah Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Beauty Bundle.
Penawaran harga Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Beauty Bundle ini terdiri dari dua macam :
Bundle 1 terdiri dari :
Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink - 285 Gritty
Maybelline The Falsies Lash Lift Waterproof Very Black Mascara
Bundle 2
Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink - 305 Unconventional
Maybelline The Falsies Lash Lift Waterproof Very Black Mascara
"Lip cream matte dengan ink formula yang menghasilkan warna-warna intens. Tahan lama sampai 16 jam
Keunggulan:
-Aplikator liquid lipstik berbentuk arrow yang unik
-Ink formula untuk hasil warna matte lip cream intens
-Awet hingga 16 jam.
Falsies Lash Lift merupakan maskara tahan air dengan memberikan volume yang dramatis dan bulu mata yang panjang dan terangkat - maskara yang terlihat seperti bulu mata palsu! No smudge.
harga Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Beauty Bundle
Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Beauty Bundle
Maybelline
promo Tokopedia 2021
