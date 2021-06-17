Chord Gitar
Chord It Will Rain Dinyanyikan Bruno Mars, Lirik Lagu It Will Rain
chord It Will Rain dinyanyikan Bruno Mars dilengkapi lirik lagu It Will Rain.

C Em
If you ever leave me baby
C Em
Leave some morphine at my door
Dm Am
Cause it would take a whole lot of medication
Dm G
To realize what we used to have, we don't, Have it anymore
C Em
There's no religion that could save me
C Em
No matter how long my knees are on the floor, oh oh
Dm Am
So keep in mind all the sacrifices I'm makin'
Dm G
To keep you by my side to keep you from walking out the door
F G
Cause there'll be no sunlight
Em Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F G
There'll be no clear skies
Em Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F G E7 Am
Just like the clouds my eyes will do the same
Gsus2 Dm
If you walk away
G G-once
Everyday it will rain, rain, ra-AAA-in
C Cmaj7 C Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh
C Cmaj7 C Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh
C Em
I'll never be your Mother's favorite
C Em
Your Daddy can't even look me in the eye, oooh
Dm Am
If I was in their shoes I'd be doin' the same thing
Dm
Sayin' "There goes my little girl
G
Walkin' with that troublesome guy"
C Em
But they're just afraid of something they can't understand, oooh
C Em
But little by little watch me change their minds
Dm Am
And for you I'll try, I'll try, I'll try, I'll tr---y
Dm
I'll pick up these broken pieces 'til I'm bleedin'
G
If that'll make it right
F G
Cause there'll be no sunlight
Em Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F G
There'll be no clear skies
Em Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F G E7 Am
Just like the clouds my eyes will do the same
Gsus2 Dm
If you walk away
G G-once
Everyday it will rain, rain, ra-AAA-in
C Cmaj7 C Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh
C Cmaj7 C Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh
F Em
Oh, don't you say (don't you say) goodbye (goodbye)
F Em
Don't you say (don't you say) goodbye (goodbye)
Dm
I'll pick up these broken pieces 'til I'm bleedin'
G
If that'll make it right
F G
Cause there'll be no sunlight
Em Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F G
There'll be no clear skies
Em Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F G E7 Am
Just like the clouds my eyes will do the same
Gsus2 Dm
If you walk away
G G-once
Everyday it will rain, rain, ra-AAA-in
C Cmaj7 C Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh
C Cmaj7 C Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh
