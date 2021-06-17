Chord It Will Rain Dinyanyikan Bruno Mars, Lirik Lagu It Will Rain

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut, chord It Will Rain dinyanyikan Bruno Mars dilengkapi lirik lagu It Will Rain.

C Em

If you ever leave me baby

C Em

Leave some morphine at my door

Dm Am

Cause it would take a whole lot of medication

Dm G

To realize what we used to have, we don't, Have it anymore

C Em

There's no religion that could save me

C Em

No matter how long my knees are on the floor, oh oh

Dm Am

So keep in mind all the sacrifices I'm makin'

Dm G

To keep you by my side to keep you from walking out the door

F G

Cause there'll be no sunlight

Em Am Gsus2

If I lose you baby

F G

There'll be no clear skies

Em Am Gsus2

If I lose you baby

F G E7 Am

Just like the clouds my eyes will do the same

Gsus2 Dm

If you walk away

G G-once

Everyday it will rain, rain, ra-AAA-in

C Cmaj7 C Em

Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

C Cmaj7 C Em

Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

C Em

I'll never be your Mother's favorite

C Em

Your Daddy can't even look me in the eye, oooh

Dm Am

If I was in their shoes I'd be doin' the same thing

Dm

Sayin' "There goes my little girl

G

Walkin' with that troublesome guy"

C Em

But they're just afraid of something they can't understand, oooh

C Em

But little by little watch me change their minds

Dm Am

And for you I'll try, I'll try, I'll try, I'll tr---y

Dm

I'll pick up these broken pieces 'til I'm bleedin'

G

If that'll make it right

F G

Cause there'll be no sunlight

Em Am Gsus2

If I lose you baby

F G

There'll be no clear skies

Em Am Gsus2

If I lose you baby

F G E7 Am

Just like the clouds my eyes will do the same

Gsus2 Dm

If you walk away

G G-once

Everyday it will rain, rain, ra-AAA-in

C Cmaj7 C Em

Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

C Cmaj7 C Em

Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

F Em

Oh, don't you say (don't you say) goodbye (goodbye)

F Em

Don't you say (don't you say) goodbye (goodbye)

Dm

I'll pick up these broken pieces 'til I'm bleedin'

G

If that'll make it right

F G

Cause there'll be no sunlight

Em Am Gsus2

If I lose you baby

F G

There'll be no clear skies

Em Am Gsus2

If I lose you baby

F G E7 Am

Just like the clouds my eyes will do the same

Gsus2 Dm

If you walk away

G G-once

Everyday it will rain, rain, ra-AAA-in

C Cmaj7 C Em

Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

C Cmaj7 C Em

Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

