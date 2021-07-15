Breaking News:

Chord Someone You Loved Lewis Capaldi, Disertai Lirik Lagu Someone You Loved

Simak Kunci gitar atau chord Someone You Loved yang dinyanyikan Lewis Capaldi lengkap lirik lagu Someone You Loved. Now the day bleeds into nightfall

Ilustrasi. Simak, chord Someone You Loved dilengkap lirik lagu Someone You Loved yang dinyanyikan Lewis Capaldi. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut ini adalah kunci gitar atau chord Someone You Loved yang dinyanyikan Lewis Capaldi disertai lirik lagu Someone You Loved.

Intro
C G Am F
     Verse 1
     C                                            G                                                Am       F
     I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to save me
     C                                          G                                          Am   F
     This all or nothing really got a way of driving me crazy
                                             C                                  G                             Am                        
      I need somebody to heal, somebody to know, somebody to have, somebody
             F
      to hold
                            C                                    G
      It's easy to say, but it's never the same
                                    Am                                                        F
      I guess I kinda liked the way you numbed all the pain
Chorus
                             C                      G
Now the day bleeds into nightfall
                             Am                                           F
And you're not here to get me through it all
                                C                                                 G
I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug
                                     Am                                              F
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
      Verse 2
      C                                             G                                                Am     F
      I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to turn to
      C                                               G                                        Am        F
      This all or nothing way of lovin' got me sleepin' without you
                                                        C                                  G                             Am             
      Now, I need somebody to know, somebody to heal, somebody to have, just to
                          F
      know how it feels
                           C                                   G
      It's easy to say, but it's never the same
                                   Am                                                  F
      I guess I kinda liked the way you helped me escape
Chorus
                              C                        G
Now the day bleeds into nightfall
                              Am                                       F
And you're not here to get me through it all
                                 C                                                G
I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug
                                    Am                                                F
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
      Bridge
          Dm                Am                                  G
     And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes
                 Am        Dm
     I fall into your arms
                Am                                       G
     I'll be safe in your sound 'til I come back around
Chorus
                                     C                        G
For now the day bleeds into nightfall
                              Am                                        F
And you're not here to get me through it all
                                C                                                G
I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug
                                    Am                                              F
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
                                      C                        G
But now the day bleeds into nightfall
                              Am                                        F
And you're not here to get me through it all
                                 C                                               G
I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug
                                   Am                                                F
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
      Outro
                                      C                                                G
      I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug
                                         Am                                               F       C
      I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

Baca juga: Chord Kunci Gitar Lagu To The Bone Pamungkas

Itulah, kunci gitar atau chord gitar Someone You Loved dinyanyikan Lewis Capaldi serta lirik lagu Someone You Loved.

Streaming dan unduh atau download lagu Lewis Capaldi berjudul Someone You Loved melalui YouTube Music. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Putri Salamah )

Sumber: Tribun Lampung
