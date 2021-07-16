Chord Gitar
Chord Someone You Loved Lewis Capaldi, Lirik Lagu Someone You Loved
Kunci gitar Someone You Loved dari Lewis Capaldi dan lirik lagu Someone You Loved. I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to save me.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, chord Someone You Loved dipopulerkan Lewis Capaldi, dan lirik lagu Someone You Loved.
Intro
C G Am F
Verse 1
C G Am F
I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to save me
C G Am F
This all or nothing really got a way of driving me crazy
C G Am
I need somebody to heal, somebody to know, somebody to have, somebody
F
to hold
C G
It's easy to say, but it's never the same
Am F
I guess I kinda liked the way you numbed all the pain
Chorus
C G
Now the day bleeds into nightfall
Am F
And you're not here to get me through it all
C G
I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug
Am F
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
Verse 2
C G Am F
I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to turn to
C G Am F
This all or nothing way of lovin' got me sleepin' without you
C G Am
Now, I need somebody to know, somebody to heal, somebody to have, just to
F
know how it feels
C G
It's easy to say, but it's never the same
Am F
I guess I kinda liked the way you helped me escape
Chorus
C G
Now the day bleeds into nightfall
Am F
And you're not here to get me through it all
C G
I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug
Am F
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
Bridge
Dm Am G
And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes
Am Dm
I fall into your arms
Am G
I'll be safe in your sound 'til I come back around
Chorus
C G
For now the day bleeds into nightfall
Am F
And you're not here to get me through it all
C G
I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug
Am F
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
C G
But now the day bleeds into nightfall
Am F
And you're not here to get me through it all
C G
I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug
Am F
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
Outro
C G
I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug
Am F C
I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Memikirkan Dia Dinyanyikan Seventeen, Lirik Lagu Memikirkan Dia
Itulah, kunci gitar atau chord gitar Someone You Loved dinyanyikan Lewis Capaldi serta lirik lagu Someone You Loved.
Streaming dan unduh atau download lagu Lewis Capaldi berjudul Someone You Loved melalui YouTube Music. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Putri Salamah )
chord Someone You Loved
lirik lagu Someone You Loved
Someone You Loved
Lewis Capaldi
chord gitar
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Reckless dari Madison Beer, Lirik Lagu Reckless
|Chord Yang Terdalam Peterpan, Lirik Yang Terdalam
|Chord Gulu Pedot Esa Risty feat Agus Kotak, Lirik Lagu Gulu Pedot
|Chord Ada Apa Denganmu Peterpan, Lirik Lagu Ada Apa Denganmu
|Chord Gitar Bung Hatta Dinyanyikan Iwan Fals, Lengkap Lirik Lagu Bung Hatta