Chord Someone You Loved Lewis Capaldi, Lirik Lagu Someone You Loved

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Berikut, chord Someone You Loved dipopulerkan Lewis Capaldi, dan lirik lagu Someone You Loved.

Intro

C G Am F

Verse 1

C G Am F

I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to save me

C G Am F

This all or nothing really got a way of driving me crazy

C G Am

I need somebody to heal, somebody to know, somebody to have, somebody

F

to hold

C G

It's easy to say, but it's never the same

Am F

I guess I kinda liked the way you numbed all the pain

Chorus

C G

Now the day bleeds into nightfall

Am F

And you're not here to get me through it all

C G

I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug

Am F

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

Verse 2

C G Am F

I'm going under and this time I fear there's no one to turn to

C G Am F

This all or nothing way of lovin' got me sleepin' without you

C G Am

Now, I need somebody to know, somebody to heal, somebody to have, just to

F

know how it feels

C G

It's easy to say, but it's never the same

Am F

I guess I kinda liked the way you helped me escape

Chorus

C G

Now the day bleeds into nightfall

Am F

And you're not here to get me through it all

C G

I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug

Am F

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

Bridge

Dm Am G

And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes

Am Dm

I fall into your arms

Am G

I'll be safe in your sound 'til I come back around

Chorus

C G

For now the day bleeds into nightfall

Am F

And you're not here to get me through it all

C G

I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug

Am F

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

C G

But now the day bleeds into nightfall

Am F

And you're not here to get me through it all

C G

I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug

Am F

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

Outro

C G

I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug

Am F C

I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Memikirkan Dia Dinyanyikan Seventeen, Lirik Lagu Memikirkan Dia

Itulah, kunci gitar atau chord gitar Someone You Loved dinyanyikan Lewis Capaldi serta lirik lagu Someone You Loved.

Streaming dan unduh atau download lagu Lewis Capaldi berjudul Someone You Loved melalui YouTube Music. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Putri Salamah )