Chord Gitar
Chord Happier Dinyanyikan Olivia Rodrigo, dan Lirik Lagu Happier
Kunci gitar atau chord Happier dinyanyikan Olivia Rodrigo dan lirik lagu Happier. I hope you’re happy, but not like how you were with me.
Penulis: Reni Ravita | Editor: Noval Andriansyah
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut chord Happier dinyanyikan Olivia Rodrigo, dan lirik lagu Happier.
[Verse 1]
G
We broke up a month ago
Your friends are mine
Am
You know I know you've moved on
A
Found someone new,
D
One more girl who brings out the better in you
G
And I thought my heart was detached
From all the sunlight of our past
Am
But she's so sweet,
She's so pretty,
D
Does she mean you forgot about me?
[Chorus]
G
I hope you’re happy
Em
But not like how you were with me
Am
I’m selfish I know, I can’t let you go
D7
So find someone great, but don’t find no one better
N.C.
I hope you’re happy but don’t be happier
[Verse 2]
G
And do you tell her she's the most beautiful girl you've ever seen?
Am
An eternal love bullshit you know you'll never mean
Remember when I believed
D
You meant it when you said it first to me?
G
And now I'm pickin' her apart,
Em
Like cuttin' her down will make you miss my wretched heart
Am
But she’s beautiful, she looks kind
D7
She probably gives you butterflies
[Chorus]
G
I hope you’re happy
Em
But not like how you were with me
Am
I’m selfish I know, I can’t let you go
D7
So find someone great, but don’t find no one better
[Bridge]
G
I hope you're happy
Em
I wish you all the best, really
Am
Say you love her, baby
|Chord Aku dan Bintang Peterpan, Lirik Aku dan Bintang
|Chord Kalau Bosan Dipopulerkan Lyodra, Lirik Lagu Kalau Bosan
|Berikut Cord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Seberapa Pantas dari Sheila On 7
|Berikut Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Tunjukan Padaku dari Sheila On 7
|Chord Gitar Lagu Tikus Tikus Kantor Dinyanyikan Iwan Fals, Lirik Lagu Tikus-Tikus Kantor