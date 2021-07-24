TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut chord Happier dinyanyikan Olivia Rodrigo, dan lirik lagu Happier.

[Verse 1]

G

We broke up a month ago

Your friends are mine

Am

You know I know you've moved on

A

Found someone new,

D

One more girl who brings out the better in you

G

And I thought my heart was detached

From all the sunlight of our past

Am

But she's so sweet,

She's so pretty,

D

Does she mean you forgot about me?

[Chorus]

G

I hope you’re happy

Em

But not like how you were with me

Am

I’m selfish I know, I can’t let you go

D7

So find someone great, but don’t find no one better

N.C.

I hope you’re happy but don’t be happier

[Verse 2]

G

And do you tell her she's the most beautiful girl you've ever seen?

Am

An eternal love bullshit you know you'll never mean

Remember when I believed

D

You meant it when you said it first to me?

G

And now I'm pickin' her apart,

Em

Like cuttin' her down will make you miss my wretched heart

Am

But she’s beautiful, she looks kind

D7

She probably gives you butterflies

[Chorus]

G

I hope you’re happy

Em

But not like how you were with me

Am

I’m selfish I know, I can’t let you go

D7

So find someone great, but don’t find no one better

[Bridge]

G

I hope you're happy

Em

I wish you all the best, really

Am

Say you love her, baby