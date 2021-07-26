Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Happier Olivia Rodrigo, Dilengkapi Lirik Lagu Happier

Berikut chord gitar Happier dan lirik lagu Happier yang dinyanyikan Olivia Rodrigo. I hope you’re happy, but not like how you were with me.

Editor: Hanif Mustafa
Ilustrasi. Simak berikut ini chord gitar Happier dan lirik lagu Happier oleh Olivia Rodrigo. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut ini adalah chord gitar Happier disertai irik lagu Happier yang dinyanyikan Olivia Rodrigo.

[Verse 1]
G
We broke up a month ago

Your friends are mine
Am
You know I know you've moved on
A
Found someone new,
D
One more girl who brings out the better in you
G
And I thought my heart was detached

From all the sunlight of our past
Am
But she's so sweet,

She's so pretty,
D
Does she mean you forgot about me?

[Chorus]
G
I hope you’re happy
Em
But not like how you were with me
Am
I’m selfish I know, I can’t let you go
D7
So find someone great, but don’t find no one better
N.C.
I hope you’re happy but don’t be happier

[Verse 2]
G
And do you tell her she's the most beautiful girl you've ever seen?
Am
An eternal love bullshit you know you'll never mean

Remember when I believed
D
You meant it when you said it first to me?
G
And now I'm pickin' her apart,
Em
Like cuttin' her down will make you miss my wretched heart
Am
But she’s beautiful, she looks kind
D7
She probably gives you butterflies

[Chorus]
G
I hope you’re happy
Em
But not like how you were with me
Am
I’m selfish I know, I can’t let you go
D7
So find someone great, but don’t find no one better

[Bridge]
G
I hope you're happy
Em
I wish you all the best, really
Am
Say you love her, baby

