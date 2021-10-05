Breaking News:

Info Motor, Harga Motor Bekas Honda New BeAT eSP 110 Mulai Rp 10 Jutaan

erikut info motor terbaru tentang harga motor bekas Honda New BeAT eSP 110. Harga Honda New BeAT eSP 110 bekas berkisar Rp 10 jutaan.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut info terbaru tentang harga motor bekas Honda New BeAT eSP 110.

Harga motor bekas Honda New BeAT eSP 110 diketahui masih lumayan tinggi berkisar Rp 10 jutaan.

Hal itu sesuai dengan kualitas yang disuguhkan oleh Honda New BeAT eSP 110.

Meskipun cukup mahal dengan Rp 10 jutaan, BeAT masih menjadi motor yang populer untuk dibeli secara second.

Berikut harga Honda New BeAT eSP 110 dilansir dari GridOto.com.

New BeAT eSP 110 (2016): Rp 10,5 juta

New BeAT eSP 110 (2017): Rp 11 juta

Honda New BeAT CBS (2018): Rp 12,5 juta

New BeAT eSP 110 (2018): Rp 12 juta

New BeAT eSP 110 (2019): Rp 13 juta

