Sinopsis Cheese In The Trap Episode 7 Selasa 24 Juni 2019 WIB di Trans TV

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID- Sinopsis Cheese In The Trap hari ini episode 7, Selasa 24 Juni 2019 WIB di Trans TV

Drakor atau drama korea Cheese In the trap akan tayang setiap Senin sampai Jumat pukul 10.00 WIB di Trans TV.

Selain di Trans TV, drakor Cheese In the trap juga bisa ditonton melalui live streaming Trans TV.

Berikut tautan atau link live streaming Trans TV drakor Cheese In the trap.

Cheese In the trap merupakan drama yang dirilis di Korea Selatan pada Januari 2016 lalu dengan jumlah 16 episode.

Cheese In the trap merupakan drama yang diadaptasi dari serial webtoon atau komik dengan judul yang sama.

Aktor dan aktris Korea Selatan berbakat seperti Park Hae Jin, Kim Go Eun, Seo Kang Joon, Lee Sung Kyung dan Nam Joo Hyuk bermain dalam drama ini.

Kim Go Eun juga dikenal akan akting briliannya dalam drama populer Korea Selatan lainnya yaitu Goblin di akhir tahun 2016 silam.

Drama Cheese In the trap menceritakan kisah seorang mahasiswi bernama Hong Seol yang diperankan oleh Kim Go Eun dan senior laki-lakinya Yoo Jung yang diperankan oleh Park Hae Jin.