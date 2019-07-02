Download Lagu All the Ways Meghan Trainor, Gudang Lagu Lagu Pop Barat Terbaru dan Terpopuler

Download Lagu All the Ways Meghan Trainor, Gudang Lagu Lagu Pop Barat Terbaru dan Terpopuler

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Download MP3 lagu Meghan Trainor berjudul All the Ways

Meghan Trainor merilis sebuah album bertajuk Treat myself yang dirilis pada tahun 2018.

Album ini dirilis pada 8 Februari 2019 oleh Epic Records.

Lagu All the Ways bergenre pop ini merupakan lagu barat karangan Megan Trainor.

Menurut pemantauan Tribunlampung.co.id dalam unggahan saluran youtube Meghan Trainor telah mencapai 5 juta penonton.

Berikut lirik lagu All the Ways

I need more details
More texts, calls, and emails
Be more specific
Yes, I'm here to listen
I know I'm needy
But tell me you need me
No don't be afraid, babe
C'mon, explain

If you love me, love me, love me like you say
Darling, tell me all the ways
Tell me all the ways

And he said
All the ways, all the ways, all the ways
All the ways tell me all the ways
And he said
All the ways, all the ways (you love me)
All the ways
Tell me all the ways and he said

Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
