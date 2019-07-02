Download Lagu All the Ways Meghan Trainor, Gudang Lagu Lagu Pop Barat Terbaru dan Terpopuler

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Download MP3 lagu Meghan Trainor berjudul All the Ways

Meghan Trainor merilis sebuah album bertajuk Treat myself yang dirilis pada tahun 2018.

Album ini dirilis pada 8 Februari 2019 oleh Epic Records.

Lagu All the Ways bergenre pop ini merupakan lagu barat karangan Megan Trainor.

Menurut pemantauan Tribunlampung.co.id dalam unggahan saluran youtube Meghan Trainor telah mencapai 5 juta penonton.

Berikut lirik lagu All the Ways

I need more details

More texts, calls, and emails

Be more specific

Yes, I'm here to listen

I know I'm needy

But tell me you need me

No don't be afraid, babe

C'mon, explain

If you love me, love me, love me like you say

Darling, tell me all the ways

Tell me all the ways

And he said

All the ways, all the ways, all the ways

All the ways tell me all the ways

And he said

All the ways, all the ways (you love me)

All the ways

Tell me all the ways and he said