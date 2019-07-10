Download Lagu Speechless Naomi Scott OST Aladdin 2019, Gudang Lagu
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Speechless Naomi Scott OST Aladdin 2019, Gudang Lagu.
Lagu berjudul 'Speechless' dari Naomi Scott ini dirilis pada 23 Mei 2019, sehari sebelum film Aladdin tayang di Indonesia.
Lirik Lagu 'Speechless' - Naomi Scott
Here comes a wave meant to wash me away
A tide that is taking me under
Swallowing sand, left with nothing to say
My voice drowned out in the thunder
But I won't cry
And I won't start to crumble
Whenever they try
To shut me or cut me down
[Chorus]
I won't be silenced
You can't keep me quiet
Won't tremble when you try it
All I know is I won't go speechless
'Cause I'll breathe
When they try to suffocate me
Don't you underestimate me
'Cause I know that I won't go speechless
[Verse 1]
Here comes a wave meant to wash me away
A tide that is taking me under
Swallowing sand, left with nothing to say
My voice drowned out in the thunder
[Pre-Chorus]
But I won't cry
And I won't start to crumble
Whenever they try
To shut me or cut me down
[Chorus]
I won't be silenced
You can't keep me quiet
Won't tremble when you try it
All I know is I won't go speechless
'Cause I'll breathe
When they try to suffocate me
Don't you underestimate me
'Cause I know that I won't go speechless
[Verse 2]
Written in stone
Every rule, every word
Centuries old and unbending
"Stay in your place"
"Better seen and not heard"
But now that story is ending
