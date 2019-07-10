TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Speechless Naomi Scott OST Aladdin 2019, Gudang Lagu.

Lagu berjudul 'Speechless' dari Naomi Scott ini dirilis pada 23 Mei 2019, sehari sebelum film Aladdin tayang di Indonesia.

Soundtrack film Aladdin berjudul 'Speechless' dari Naomi Scott ini sudah ditonton puluhan juta viewers sejak diunggah bersamaan dengan tanggal rilis lagu ini.

Lirik Lagu 'Speechless' - Naomi Scott

[Verse 1]

Here comes a wave meant to wash me away

A tide that is taking me under

Swallowing sand, left with nothing to say

My voice drowned out in the thunder

[Pre-Chorus]

But I won't cry

And I won't start to crumble

Whenever they try

To shut me or cut me down

[Chorus]

I won't be silenced

You can't keep me quiet

Won't tremble when you try it

All I know is I won't go speechless

'Cause I'll breathe

When they try to suffocate me

Don't you underestimate me

'Cause I know that I won't go speechless

[Verse 2]

Written in stone

Every rule, every word

Centuries old and unbending

"Stay in your place"

"Better seen and not heard"

But now that story is ending