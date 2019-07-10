Download Lagu Speechless Naomi Scott OST Aladdin 2019, Gudang Lagu

Lagu berjudul 'Speechless' dari Naomi Scott ini dirilis pada 23 Mei 2019, sehari sebelum film Aladdin tayang di Indonesia.

[Verse 1]
Here comes a wave meant to wash me away
A tide that is taking me under
Swallowing sand, left with nothing to say
My voice drowned out in the thunder

[Pre-Chorus]
But I won't cry
And I won't start to crumble
Whenever they try
To shut me or cut me down

[Chorus]
I won't be silenced
You can't keep me quiet
Won't tremble when you try it
All I know is I won't go speechless
'Cause I'll breathe
When they try to suffocate me
Don't you underestimate me
'Cause I know that I won't go speechless

[Verse 2]
Written in stone
Every rule, every word
Centuries old and unbending
"Stay in your place"
"Better seen and not heard"
But now that story is ending

