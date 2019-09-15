Download Drama Korea The smile Has Left Your Eyes, Simak Juga Sinopsis The smile Has Left Your Eyes

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Buat penggemar Seo Eun Soo dan Seo In Guk, yuk download drama Korea The smile has left your eyes, simak juga sinopsis The smile has left your eyes.

Bagaimanakah sinopsis The smile has left your eyes?

The smile has left your eyes adalah serial televisi Korea Selatan tahun 2018.

Drama Korea The smile has left your eyes dibintangi oleh Seo In Guk, Jung So Min, Park Sung Woong dan Seo Eun Soo.

Serial televisi ini merupakan daur ulang dari serial televisi Jepang tahun 2002 Sora Kara Furu Ichioku no Hoshi.

The smile has left your eyes bercerita mengenai seorang detektif Yoo Jin Gook yang berpikir untuk berhenti dari pekerjaannya.

Hingga saat ini drama Korea The smile has left your eyes masih menduduki drama Korea terpanas 2019.

Detektif mempunyai adik perempuan bernama Yoo Jin Kang.

Ia menangani sebuah kasus pembunuhan seorang mahasiswi yang tak bisa terpecahkan.

Lelaki tersebut, Kim Moo Young (Seo In Guk) bertemu dengan adik perempuan detektif.