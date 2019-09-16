Drama Korea
Download Drakor Legend of the Blue Sea Episode Lengkap Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo)
Cara download drakor Legend of the Blue Sea episode lengkap subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), streaming drama Korea Legend of the Blue Sea
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Buat penggemar Lee Min Ho, berikut, cara unduh atau download drakor Legend of the Blue Sea episode lengkap dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo).
Simak juga cara streaming drama Korea Legend of the Blue Sea di HP atau ponsel.
Kamu pun bisa membaca sinopsis Legend of the Blue Sea dalam artikel ini.
KDrama Legend of the Blue Sea adalah serial televisi Korea Selatan.
Adapun, pemain Legend of the Blue Sea adalah Jun Ji Hyun.
Selain itu, Lee Min Ho turut menjadi pemain Legend of the Blue Sea.
Drama Korea ini merupakan comeback Lee Min Ho setelah 3 tahun tidak bermain drakor.
Terakhir, ia berakting di ‘The Heirs’ bersama Park Shin Hye.
Chemistri keduanya memang telah dinantikan para warganet sebagai manusia yang bertemu putri duyung cantik.
Drama ini disiarkan oleh SBS pertama kali pada tanggal 16 November 2016.
