Download Lagu Alec Benjamin Feat Alessia Cara 'Let Me Down Slowly' MP3, Video Klip dan Lirik Lagu
Cara download lagu Alec Benjamin feat Alessia Cara berjudul Let Me Down Slowly. Simak, lirik lagu Let Me Down Slowly dan video klip Let Me Down Slowly
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Alec Benjamin feat Alessia Cara berjudul Let Me Down Slowly.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Let Me Down Slowly dan video klip Let Me Down Slowly.
Let Me Down Slowly dirilis pada tahun 2018, yang termasuk ke dalam album Narrated For You.
Lagu ini diunggah dalam saluran youtube Alec Benjamin pada tanggal 6 Februari 2019.
Berikut, lirik lagu Let Me Down Slowly.
This night is cold in the kingdom
I can feel you fade away
From the kitchen to the bathroom sink and
Your steps keep me awake
Don't cut me down, throw me out, leave me here to waste
I once was a man with dignity and grace
Now I'm slipping through the cracks of your cold embrace
So please, please
Could you find a way to let me down slowly?
A little sympathy, I hope you can show me
If you wanna go then I'll be so lonely
If you're leaving baby let me down slowly
Let me down, down
Let me down, down
Let me down, let me down
Down, let me down, down
Let me down
If you wanna go then I'll be so lonely
If you're leaving baby let me down slowly
Cold skin, drag my feet on the tile
As I'm walking down the corridor
And I know we haven't talked in a while
So I'm looking for an open door