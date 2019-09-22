Liga Inggris
SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Link Live Streaming Chelsea vs Liverpool, The Reds Unggul 2-0
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Laga bigmatch Chelsea vs Liverpool sedang berlangsung. Saat ini, Liverpool unggul 2-0.
Link Live Streaming Chelsea vs Liverpool ada di dalam artikel ini.
Chelsea vs Liverpool disiarkan melalui live streaming Mola TV.
Laga Chelsea vs Liverpool digelar di Stamford Bridge, Minggu (22/9/2019) pukul 22.30 WIB.
The Reds unggul 1-0 berkat gol Trent Alexander-Arnold pada menit 14.
Dari skema tendangan bebas di depan kotak penalti Chelsea, Mohamed Salah melepaskan umpan yang langsung disambut tembakan keras Alexander-Arnold.
Bola mengalir deras ke gawang The Blues.
Gol kedua didapatkan Liverpool lewat Roberto Firmino pada menit 30.
Link Live Streaming Chelsea vs Liverpool
