SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Link Live Streaming Chelsea vs Liverpool, The Reds Unggul 2-0

Liga Inggris

ESPN.com
Ilustrasi - Roberto Firmino mencetak gol kedua Liverpool ke gawang Chelsea dalam laga di Stamford Bridge, Minggu (22/9/2019). 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Laga bigmatch Chelsea vs Liverpool sedang berlangsung. Saat ini, Liverpool unggul 2-0.

Link Live Streaming Chelsea vs Liverpool ada di dalam artikel ini.

Chelsea vs Liverpool disiarkan melalui live streaming Mola TV.

Laga Chelsea vs Liverpool digelar di Stamford Bridge, Minggu (22/9/2019) pukul 22.30 WIB.

The Reds unggul 1-0 berkat gol Trent Alexander-Arnold pada menit 14.

Dari skema tendangan bebas di depan kotak penalti Chelsea, Mohamed Salah melepaskan umpan yang langsung disambut tembakan keras Alexander-Arnold.

Bola mengalir deras ke gawang The Blues.

Gol kedua didapatkan Liverpool lewat Roberto Firmino pada menit 30.

Link Live Streaming Chelsea vs Liverpool

Penulis: Daniel Tri Hardanto
Editor: Daniel Tri Hardanto
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
