Download Lagu Barat Terpopuler Lizzo feat AB6IX berjudul Truth Hurts, Nangkring di Nomor 1 Billboard

Cara download lagu Lizzo feat AB6IX berjudul Truth Hurts ada di akhir artikel.
Lagu Lizzo berjudul Truth Hurts sudah berada di puncak tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 selama empat pekan.
Ini menjadi prestasi dimana Lizzo memecahkan rekor penyanyi rap wanita yang lagunya paling lama nankring di urutan pertama Billboard Hot 100.
Sebelumnya rekor dipegang rapper wanita Cardi B dengan lagu Bodak Yellow.
Lizzo kini berkolaborasi dengan boyband K-pop AB6IX dalam lagu Truth Hurts.
Berikut lirik lagu Truth Hurts by Lizzo feat AB6IX
[Intro]
Yeah AB6IX Woo
Why men great 'til they gotta be great
Woo!
[Verse 1]
I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that bitch
Even when I'm crying crazy
Yeah, I got boy problems, that's the human in me
Bling bling, then I solve 'em, that's the goddess in me
You coulda had a bad bitch, non-committal
Help you with your career just a little
You're 'posed to hold me down, but you're holding me back
And that's the sound of me not calling you back
[Chorus]
Why're men great 'til they gotta be great? ('Til they gotta be great)
Don't text me, tell it straight to my face (Tell it straight to my face)
Best friend sat me down in the salon chair (Down in the salon chair)
Shampoo press, get you out of my hair
Everyday hustle songwriting
기대돼 오늘 바로 다음이
We don't care
누가 뭐라든 간에
Bom Bom Bi Bom Bi Dum Bum Bay
