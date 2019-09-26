Download Lagu Barat Terpopuler Lizzo feat AB6IX berjudul Truth Hurts, Nangkring di Nomor 1 Billboard

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Lizzo feat AB6IX berjudul Truth Hurts, Nankring di Nomor 1 Billboard Hot 100.

Cara download lagu Lizzo feat AB6IX berjudul Truth Hurts ada di akhir artikel.

Lagu Lizzo berjudul Truth Hurts sudah berada di puncak tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 selama empat pekan.

Ini menjadi prestasi dimana Lizzo memecahkan rekor penyanyi rap wanita yang lagunya paling lama nankring di urutan pertama Billboard Hot 100.

Sebelumnya rekor dipegang rapper wanita Cardi B dengan lagu Bodak Yellow.

Lizzo kini berkolaborasi dengan boyband K-pop AB6IX dalam lagu Truth Hurts.

Berikut lirik lagu Truth Hurts by Lizzo feat AB6IX

[Intro]

Yeah AB6IX Woo

Why men great 'til they gotta be great

Woo!

[Verse 1]

I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that bitch

Even when I'm crying crazy

Yeah, I got boy problems, that's the human in me

Bling bling, then I solve 'em, that's the goddess in me

You coulda had a bad bitch, non-committal

Help you with your career just a little

You're 'posed to hold me down, but you're holding me back

And that's the sound of me not calling you back

[Chorus]

Why're men great 'til they gotta be great? ('Til they gotta be great)

Don't text me, tell it straight to my face (Tell it straight to my face)

Best friend sat me down in the salon chair (Down in the salon chair)

Shampoo press, get you out of my hair

Everyday hustle songwriting

기대돼 오늘 바로 다음이

We don't care

누가 뭐라든 간에

Bom Bom Bi Bom Bi Dum Bum Bay