Download Lagu The Crown MP3 Super Junior, Video Klip The Crown Lagu Korea Terbaru 2019

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu The Crown dinyanyikan Super Junior, dalam MP3 lagu Korea terbaru 2019.

Simak juga lirik lagu The Crown dan video klip The Crown dalam artikel ini.

Super Junior merilis video lirik untuk lagu berjudul The Crown yang akan masuk dalam album kesembilan yaituTime Slip.

Lagu The Crown terdengar begitu powerful dengan suara bass yang kuat.

Album kesembilan Super Junior berjudul Time Slip rencananya akan dirilis pada 14 Oktober pada pukul 18.00 KST atau 16.00 WIB.

Album Time Slip tersebut diketahui akan berjumlah 10 versi yang akan dibagi dalam 9 versi individu atau per member dan 1 untuk grup.

Lagu ini diunggah dalam saluran youtube SMTOWN pada tanggal 27 September 2019.

Berikut lirik lagu The Crown – Super Junior

Amond the numerous start that were scattered across the thick darkness

We are like a comet which shakes up the scene, more strongly than ever

While many stars were born and vanished

We became stronger through the passing of time

The name that we've called out countless times

The meaning of us, we'll show you again clearly today