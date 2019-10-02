Drama Korea
Sinopsis Beautiful Love Wonderful Life, Drama Korea Terbaru Oktober 2019
Buat penggemar Seol In Ah dan Kim Jae Young, drama Korea terbaru Oktober 2019, yuk simak sinopsis drama Korea Beautiful Love Wonderful Life
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Buat penggemar Seol In Ah dan Kim Jae Young dalam drama Korea Beautiful Love Wonderful Life, yuk simak sinopsis Beautiful Love Wonderful Life.
Bagaimanakah sinopsis Beautiful Love Wonderful Life?
Drama Korea Beautiful Love Wonderful Life adalah serial televisi Korea Selatan yang dibintangi Seol In Ah, Kim Jae Young, Jo Yoon Hee, Yoon Park, Oh Min Suk dan Jo Woo Ri.
Drama Korea Beautiful Love Wonderful Life sebagai pengganti drama Korea Mother of Mine.
Beautiful Love Wonderful Life ini merupakan melodrama keluarga romantis.
Drama Korea Beautiful Love Wonderful Life memiliki 100 episode yang digarap oleh sutradara Han Joon-Seo.
Serial ini ditayangkan di KBS2 setiap hari Sabtu dan Minggu mulai 19:55 hingga 21:15 mulai 28 September 2019.
Sebuah drama tentang seorang pria dingin yang tidak percaya pada pernikahan.
Selain itu seorang gadis yang telah menyerah pada kencan, pernikahan, dan memiliki anak sambil mempersiapkan diri untuk mengikuti ujian pegawai negeri.
Aktris cantik Seol In Ah yang jadi pemeran Nam Joo di drama School 2017 dipercaya untuk memerankan karakter utama di drama seri terbaru KBS2 ini.
Sinopsis Beautiful Love Wonderful Life
Drama Korea Beautiful Love Wonderful Life
Seol In Ah
Kim Jae Young
