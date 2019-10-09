Download Drakor The Tale of Nokdu Episode Lengkap, Video Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo)

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Buat penggemar Kim So Hyun dan Jang Dong Yoon, yuk simak cara unduh atau download drakor The Tale of Nokdu episode lengkap disertai terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo).

Simak juga cara streaming drama Korea The Tale of Nokdu di HP atau ponsel.

Bagaimana sinopsis The Tale of Nokdu?

The Tale of Nokdu adalah serial televisi Korea Selatan tahun 2019 yang dibintangi Jang Dong Yoon, Kim So Hyun, Kang Tae Oh dan Jung Joon Ho.

Ini didasarkan pada webtoon oleh Hye Jin-yang yang diterbitkan pada 2014 di Naver Webtoon.

Drama Korea The Tale of Nokdu mulai bisa disaksikan 30 September 2019.

Ini merupakan drama terbaru Kim So Hyun dan Jang Dong Yoon.

The Tale of Nokdu merupakan drama adaptasi webtoon berjudul Nokdujeon, karya Hye Jin Yang.

Drama ini tayang menggantikan Drakor I Wanna Hear Your Song.

The Tale of Nokdu juga dikenal dengan judul The Joseon Romantic-Comedy Tale of Nokdu.