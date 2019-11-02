Drama Korea
Drakorindo Melting Me Softly Subtitle Indonesia (Sub Indo), Download Drakor Terbaru Terpopuler 2019
Cara download drakor Melting Me Softly full episode subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), dalam download drakorindo terbaru terpopuler 2019.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Buat penggemar Ji Chang Wook dan Won Jin Ah, yuk simak cara unduh atau download drakor Melting Me Softly full episode disertai terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), dalam download drakorindo terbaru terpopuler 2019.
Termasuk, cara nonton online lewat streaming Melting Me Softly di HP atau ponsel.
Bagaimana sinopsis Melting Me Softly?
Drama Korea Melt Me atau lebih dikenal Melting Me Softly adalah serial televisi Korea Selatan terbaru September 2019.
Drama Korea Melting Me Softly yang dibintangi oleh Ji Chang Wook, Won Jin Ah, dan Yoon Se Ah.
Drama Korea Melting Me Softly disiarkan mulai tanggal 28 September 2019 di tvN setiap hari Sabtu dan Minggu pukul 21.00 WSK.
Adapun, sinopsis Melting Me Softly bercerita tentang seorang pria dan wanita yang berpartisipasi dalam sebuah project.
Mereka akan membeku selama 24 jam.
Pria dan Wanita itu tetapi dimasa 20 tahun kemudian, karena skema misterius.
Setelah bangun, mereka kemudian menyadari ada efek negatif dari proyek ini.
