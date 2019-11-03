Drakorindo Arthdal ​​Chronicles Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo), Download Drakor Terpopuler

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Buat penggemar Song Joong Ki dan Kim Ji Won, yuk simak, cara unduh atau download drakor Arthdal ​​Chronicles episode lengkap dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), dalam download drakorindo terpopuler 2019.

Termasuk, cara nonton online lewat streaming Arthdal ​​Chronicles di HP atau ponsel.

Serta, sinopsis Arthdal ​​Chronicles.

KDrama Arthdal ​​Chronicles adalah salah satu drama Korea terbaru September 2019.

Arthdal ​​Chronicles adalah drama bergenre fantasi zaman kuno pertama Korea.

KDrama Arthdal ​​Chronicles dibintangi oleh artis populer Korea Song Joong Ki dan Kim Ji Won.

Sebelumnya, Song Joong Ki dan Kim Ji Won berakting dalam drama populer Descendants of the Sun.

Berbeda dari kebanyakan drama Korea, drama ini akan menggunakan sistem musim.

Musim pertama dan kedua dengan masing masing 6 episode akan tayang musim panas ini.

Musim ketiga direncanakan tayang pada paruh kedua tahun ini.

Masing masing setiap musim berjudul “Part 1: The Children of the Prophecy”, “Part 2: Sky Turned Inside Out, Rising Land”, and “Part 3: Arth, the Prelude to All the Legends”.